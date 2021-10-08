Terri Kirby Erickson: The threatened dream of home ownership

Four years ago, my husband and I, after decades of working hard, saving and investing, were able to sell our modest ranch house and build our dream home, which also happens to be a space more suitable to the needs of empty nesters. We chose a lot on a cul-de-sac in what would be a community of 21 new homes designed (with many features chosen by individual buyers) and constructed by the same builder.
We were thrilled, as well, when lot after lot was sold and houses built, to find ourselves living in such a diverse community — both multi-ethnic and multi-generational. Our neighbors are teachers, firemen, security officers, nurses, postal workers — all middle class folks who, like us, worked hard to achieve the American dream of home ownership. We felt like we had landed in paradise.
Little did we know that one by one, all over the country, corporations were already eyeing homes like ours, subsequently buying them and turning them into high-dollar rental properties. They do it by continuously, quickly and effectively outbidding families like yours and mine, with cash offers and a quick turnover — music to the ears of sellers who want to get the most money for their homes for the least amount of effort.
You can’t blame people for wanting to get top dollar for their properties. Who wouldn’t? And as a nation that (for many, but not all) prizes individual freedoms over the collective good, a lot of people probably want to keep their options open.
We do have an HOA in our neighborhood, but there are no restrictions when it comes to selling your property.
In the short term, it is a sweet deal for you, personally, to sell your home to that highest corporate bidder before, as they say, getting the heck out of Dodge. But the long-term damage of homeowners handing over their keys to corporations could be devastating to any dreams of home ownership. Time after time, families are finding homes they love and losing out to corporations that outbid them with their endless reams of ready cash.
Every house sold in the past four years by homeowners in our neighborhood has been sold to a corporation and turned into expensive rental property (or soon will be), subject to yearly rent increases. Never in a million years did we foresee such a thing when we bought our home. We didn’t think families would stay here forever, but we could not have imagined a “for rent” sign popping up in the yards of houses that are only a few years old. It took decades for this to happen in our previous neighborhood.
A home is, without a doubt, most people’s most valuable asset, not to mention a source of comfort, pride and achievement in the lives of those who have worked hard to reach their financial goals. For most people, this includes owning a home. That said, there is nothing wrong with renting if that is what people need and/or want to do. But renting, thanks to corporate greed and the short-term thinking of so many sellers, may one day be the only option for anyone who isn’t wealthy enough to buy houses that are too costly for corporations to maintain and still earn a profit.
It may be too late, already, to change the fate of home ownership for people like my husband and me — middle class, hardworking people who can’t afford to buy or build a mansion. We couldn’t afford, as a matter of fact, to rent a home right now in our own neighborhood!
But we ought to at least be aware of what is happening in the housing market because being blindsided by reality is not a fun experience. And maybe we should all think a little harder about what it might mean to future generations if we keep selling out to corporations that are only looking to make more and more money for themselves, instead of those future families, including our own children and grandchildren, who deserve the same opportunities of home ownership that were available to us, or at the least, a goal to work toward — hoping and dreaming all the while.
Terri Kirby Erickson is a nationally recognized poet, author and North Carolina native who lives with her husband in Pfafftown.