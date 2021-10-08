Terri Kirby Erickson: The threatened dream of home ownership

We do have an HOA in our neighborhood, but there are no restrictions when it comes to selling your property.

In the short term, it is a sweet deal for you, personally, to sell your home to that highest corporate bidder before, as they say, getting the heck out of Dodge. But the long-term damage of homeowners handing over their keys to corporations could be devastating to any dreams of home ownership. Time after time, families are finding homes they love and losing out to corporations that outbid them with their endless reams of ready cash.

Every house sold in the past four years by homeowners in our neighborhood has been sold to a corporation and turned into expensive rental property (or soon will be), subject to yearly rent increases. Never in a million years did we foresee such a thing when we bought our home. We didn’t think families would stay here forever, but we could not have imagined a “for rent” sign popping up in the yards of houses that are only a few years old. It took decades for this to happen in our previous neighborhood.