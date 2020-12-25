Terri LeGrand and Martha Shafer: The Republican Party has changed

This is not your parents’ Republican Party.

As former Democratic candidates in North Carolina, it came as no surprise to us when state and national news published shocking stories about a recently re-elected member of our state legislature, Sen. Bob Steinburg. The Washington Post carried this headline: “North Carolina GOP lawmaker urges Trump to suspend civil liberties to keep power: ‘Invoke the Insurrection Act.’” In an interview with WRAL, Steinburg dismissed the significance of courts’ rejection of efforts to overturn the presidential election. His fiction had not willingly met fact.

We ran and lost against Republican candidates throughout the state in 2018 and 2020, when we came face to face with this brand of extremism. We believe it characterizes those in Republican leadership in our state. Steinburg spent three terms in the N.C. House and will be starting his second term in the Senate soon. He is not an outlier, and his comments have not been censured by others in his party.

We know that there are good people in our state who voted for Republican candidates because they probably believed these candidates stood for traditional Republican values such as fiscal responsibility and small government. Others may have wanted a balance of power — voting for Roy Cooper, but also for Republicans further down the ballot.