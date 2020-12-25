Terri LeGrand and Martha Shafer: The Republican Party has changed

This is not your parents’ Republican Party.
As former Democratic candidates in North Carolina, it came as no surprise to us when state and national news published shocking stories about a recently re-elected member of our state legislature, Sen. Bob Steinburg. The Washington Post carried this headline: “North Carolina GOP lawmaker urges Trump to suspend civil liberties to keep power: ‘Invoke the Insurrection Act.’” In an interview with WRAL, Steinburg dismissed the significance of courts’ rejection of efforts to overturn the presidential election. His fiction had not willingly met fact.
We ran and lost against Republican candidates throughout the state in 2018 and 2020, when we came face to face with this brand of extremism. We believe it characterizes those in Republican leadership in our state. Steinburg spent three terms in the N.C. House and will be starting his second term in the Senate soon. He is not an outlier, and his comments have not been censured by others in his party.
We know that there are good people in our state who voted for Republican candidates because they probably believed these candidates stood for traditional Republican values such as fiscal responsibility and small government. Others may have wanted a balance of power — voting for Roy Cooper, but also for Republicans further down the ballot.
What we wish these voters knew is that the current Republican leaders in North Carolina are not the Republicans of your parents’ generation. They are not fiscally responsible and they don’t believe in small government. It is not fiscally responsible to send our federal tax dollars to D.C. to pay for Medicaid expansion in 39 other states and not benefit from returning some of those tax dollars here to N.C. It is not fiscally responsible to turn away the tens of thousands of jobs that would be created by expanding Medicaid. It is not fiscally responsible to idly sit by while rural hospitals close, resulting in lost jobs in these communities, as well as lost lives. These leaders have no right to claim the mantle of fiscal responsibility — much less any moral high ground — as thousands of working poor have suffered and died because they couldn’t get needed health care.
Likewise, these Republican leaders no longer show a belief in small government: they attempted to take over Asheville's city-owned water supply, but were stopped by the court; they prohibited cities from adopting more robust non-discrimination ordinances; they changed districts for county commissioners and school boards without any input from local residents or local leadership in order to ensure Republican majorities. Don’t vote for N.C. Republicans if you truly value small government.
We are women who care deeply about our state. And because of that, we want to sound the alarm that the current batch of Republicans in leadership in N.C. are not what many residents think of as traditional Republicans. These Republicans are not fiscally responsible, don’t believe in small government, and — like Bob Steinburg — they don’t respect the norms that have been the guardrails of our democratic system.
The next opportunity to vote in legislative or statewide races is in two years. In the meantime, please watch closely. You may see evidence of what we have learned all too well: today’s Republican leaders in N.C. are the radicals, a term they often used to unfairly slander us. If you need any more evidence, continue to check the headlines; if the past is any guide, we’ll keep seeing our elected officials pop up there, and not in a good way.
Martha Shafer was the 2018 Democratic candidate for N.C. House District 62. Terri LeGrand was the 2020 Democratic candidate for NC. Senate District 31. This column was signed by 12 other female Democratic candidates.