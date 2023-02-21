Medical bias

The justifications of Christian. Watson’s column decrying UNC-Chapel Hill’s School of Medicine’s social justice curriculum reveals his own implicit biases about the impact of social determinants of health on illness. This is revealed when he uses Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Wellbeing Index data that shows obesity, higher drug overdose death rates and rates of cancer as examples — all of which physicians need to recognize as part illness cause, presentation and treatment pathway, including effective communication.

These three examples are impacted by social determinants of health, through such things as food deserts, longstanding inattention to mental health/addiction services and low screening rates for early cancer among disadvantaged populations.

He is right on one thing, however: North Carolina public and private institutions need to address the state’s miserable Wellbeing Index. Given current biases by leaders, however, I’m not sure future generations will be better off than we.

Christopher Colenda M.D., MPH

Winston-Salem

Ease gun laws?

Wednesday’s editorial “A trail of tears that never ends” (Feb. 15) brought tears to my eyes with its quotes from survivors of the recent mass shooting at Michigan State University, as well as quotes from parents whose children had already survived a school shooting in 2021.

Here in Forsyth County, the family and friends of a teenager mourn his death from gun violence last week (“Forsyth Sheriff offers $5,000, Feb 13). As an educator and a parent, gun violence is on my mind daily as I go to work and drop my children off at school. I know I am not alone in that respect — regardless of party affiliation, we want our children and families to be safe at school and work.

Why then, are North Carolina legislators seeking to ease requirements for handgun purchases and allow more concealed carrying (“NC legislators take aim at gun permit laws,” Feb 15)?

Even as I type this letter, another mass shooting notification has popped up on my phone. N.C. legislators, we don’t need to make it easier for folks to get guns or to carry them more places. Please enact commonsense gun reform to protect our children and communities.

Jessica Cline McCrory

Winston-Salem

‘Star Wars’ satire

Regarding the letter “Racist cartoon” (Feb. 18):

The reader obviously has never seen “Star Wars.” He would have realized Donald Trump was depicted as Jabba the Hutt and Nikki Haley as princess Leia.

Haley, who I do not care for, is trying to break out from Trump. Good luck with that.

Paul Jordan

Winston-Salem

Misunderstood

I would not remove the Second Amendment as proposed by “Abolish it” (Feb. 16) although that writer is correct, it should be changed. But first, we need to understand it.

As was shared in my columns “What ‘Bearing Arms’ meant in 1787” (July 23, 2022) and “Tyranny of the Mob” March 2021, it was Shays’s Rebellion that was fresh on the minds of delegates to the Constitutional Convention in 1787. A mob of armed citizens had shut down the court system in western Massachusetts. The state government had no funds to raise a militia force to protect the state courts. Wealthy businessmen in Boston raised an authorized militia to challenge the mob of extremists. Thus did the delegates choose their words carefully in later drafting the Second Amendment: “A well-regulated Militia being necessary to the security of a free State, … .” They were trying to get on the cheap the services of what eventually became those of each state’s National Guard.

One armed man meant one shot at a time. If you wanted more firepower, it was self-evident that you had to persuade more people to your way of thinking. That is — and should be — hard to do. But today, people can stuff the ballot box of assumed consensus with an automatic rifle and a high-capacity magazine. The first principle of authoritarians and terrorists is “might makes right.”

Masquerading as patriotism, misconstruing our Second Amendment helps to violate the bedrock of democracy: one person, one vote.

So, yes, amend the Second Amendment.

Randell Jones

Winston-Salem