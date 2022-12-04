The Readers' Forum: Monday letters

God’s love

The argument of the Nov. 29 letter “An inadequate guide” fails to convince. The writer implies that defenders of the Bible as a sound moral compass seem unconcerned with greed, income inequality, hungry children, people struggling with bills, racial hatred, mass murderers, corrupt politicians and more.

Yet the Bible records Christ Himself as citing as the greatest commandments the commandment to love God with all your heart, soul and mind; and to love your neighbor as yourself. A heart humbled before God recognizes its own need for grace and mercy, giving inclination to extend the same to others.

Loving our neighbor? Imagine the impact biblical love would have upon our world: a love that is patient, a love that is kind, a love that does not envy, that does not boast, that is not proud. A love that does not dishonor others, that is not self-seeking, that is not easily angered, that keeps no record of wrongs. A love that does not delight in evil but rejoices with truth. A love that always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. Love that never fails.

The Bible also speaks of the fruit of the Spirit: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, generosity, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. Are these not the prescription for healing the world’s hurts and injustices?

Indeed, Christians are sinners in need of grace. We screw up and often bring dishonor to the cause of Christ. But God’s Word is truth and represents mankind’s only hope for salvation.

Keith Lyall

Wilkesboro

Avoiding responsibility

The writer of the Dec. 1 letter “Biden implausible” is upset that neither the Journal nor the Journal’s regular letter writers have taken the time to condemn President Biden for claiming that he hadn’t discussed his son Hunter’s foreign business dealings with Hunter — which, as far as we know, is true. Still, he thinks that secret conversation between father and son is more important than climate change, health care, political violence, the economy or former President Trump’s attempt to overthrow the government and his theft of government documents. Well, everyone is entitled to their opinion.

My opinion is that Republicans are so tired of being called out for their scandals that they’re desperate to pin one on Democrats. And if there isn’t one, they’ll make one up. It’s too much trouble to clean up their own side, with its censorship of political speech, its attack on free-market speech, its promotion of unlimited access to murder weapons and the unhinged leader of its party meeting with antisemites and white supremacists.

If Hunter Biden did something illegal, he should be punished. Likewise with President Biden. I don’t mind my side being held to account. But Republicans will do anything to avoid responsibility for the consequences of their beliefs and actions.

Malcolm Ramsey

Winston-Salem

A nuanced account

After reading the disturbing Dec. 2 letter “Day of prayer,” I listened to NPR reporter Kate Wells’ Oct. 26 broadcast, “Nine days in a Michigan abortion clinic, as election looms,” which forced-birthers have portrayed as “glorifying abortion.” The broadcast does nothing of the sort. It’s a thorough and nuanced portrait of abortion procedures and the hurdles women must jump through to receive health care even when their lives are at risk. It deserves to be listened to in full, not excerpted and distorted for propaganda purposes.

“This child was killed and her poor mother cruelly deceived to allow the audible broadcast of her abortion on NPR,” the letter writer says — according to whom? What an infantilizing statement, as if the woman couldn’t make decisions for herself. We shouldn’t be surprised. Women are nothing but mindless cattle to forced-birth proponents.

Women who get abortions are real people, and they make their decisions for a variety of reasons. Treating them with honesty, respect and compassion is the least anyone owes them — but more than they’ll receive from forced-birthers.

Mary Linda Knox

Winston-Salem