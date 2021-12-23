The Rev. Chalice Overy: It's time to end LGBTQ discrimination

As a faith leader here in North Carolina, my hope is that Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis can lead the way in finding common ground to ensure fairness and equality for all Americans.
For decades, Congress has shirked its responsibility to protect the LGBTQ community — but with both parties now offering proposals to add nondiscrimination protections to the law, 2022 could finally be the year to change that. I am looking to Sens. Burr and Tillis to help hammer out the details of this crucial legislation.
I am a graduate of UNC-Chapel Hill, went to seminary at Duke University and have served three North Carolina congregations over the past dozen years. Since 2018, I’ve been associate pastor at Pullen Memorial Baptist Church in Raleigh, a congregation that has welcomed the full participation of LGBTQ people since 1992. My path to Pullen is paralleled by my own spiritual journey.
I came to my work as a pastor out of a conservative faith tradition, but over the years the convictions I learned came increasingly into conflict with my life experience. A pivotal moment came when my best friend, also a woman from a conservative tradition, confided in me about her struggles with her sexuality. As I worked to support her, I became comfortable in advising her, “You have to find a way to live with this, to make peace within yourself.”
Transformational experiences like that changed the trajectory of my ministry. At Pullen, our work with the LGBTQ community aims at integrating its members into our congregation and educating other congregants about the justice and equality issues they face. Our youth programs are fully affirming of LGBTQ-identified young people, and young people and adults from outside our congregation often reach out to Pullen as they struggle with reconciling their faith and their identity.
Several cities in North Carolina have large and vibrant LGBTQ communities, but there are also voices that vilify LGBTQ people. My faith teaches me that we don’t need to understand everything about another person’s life to appreciate that they are a child of God. Jesus consistently centered the marginalized, demonstrating that all people are deserving of love and just treatment. As a faith leader, I will always appeal to people to follow in the way of justice and love, but I will not ask LGBTQ Americans to be patient while we wait for others to see the light. As a Black woman, I know well the harm inflicted on marginalized communities who lack legal protections.
I’ve also learned about the profoundly damaging consequences of discrimination faced by LGBTQ Americans nationwide. One in three, according to a 2020 survey, experienced discrimination — in public spaces, on the job, in schools and in their own neighborhoods — just in the previous year.
That number rises to 60% among transgender people, who experience exceptionally high levels of unemployment, poverty and homelessness. They are also stalked by violence, with a record 44 hate-motivated murders nationwide last year.
Black and Latino LGBTQ folks face greater poverty rates than communities of color generally. Fewer than half the states protect their communities’ youth from bullying in school and even fewer offer nondiscrimination protections. Elders often find themselves having to re-closet themselves, with nearly half of same-sex couples reporting discrimination in seeking senior housing.
LGBTQ people in North Carolina still enjoy no statewide nondiscrimination protections.
But there is now hope that Congress might finally act. For the first time, both Democrats and Republicans have put forward measures that add LGBTQ protections to our nation’s civil rights laws. The major disagreement between the two parties involves balancing the urgent need to protect LGBTQ people with the religious freedoms we cherish as Americans.
Finding a path to getting that job done is what legislators do when committed to solving problems. Sens. Burr and Tillis can look to the 21 states — including our neighbor Virginia — with laws that prohibit anti-LGBTQ discrimination without compromising religious freedoms.
Washington, D.C., can follow suit, with senators reaching across the aisle to end the divisive pattern that pits religious liberties against the rights of LGBTQ Americans. Every major civil rights advance, from the 1964 Civil Rights Act to the Americans With Disabilities Act, has found the appropriate balance.
Sens. Burr and Tillis: Hundreds of thousands of LGBTQ North Carolinians, their families and their friends are counting on you.
The Rev. Chalice Overy is the associate pastor of Pullen Memorial Baptist Church in Raleigh.