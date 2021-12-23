The Rev. Chalice Overy: It's time to end LGBTQ discrimination

Transformational experiences like that changed the trajectory of my ministry. At Pullen, our work with the LGBTQ community aims at integrating its members into our congregation and educating other congregants about the justice and equality issues they face. Our youth programs are fully affirming of LGBTQ-identified young people, and young people and adults from outside our congregation often reach out to Pullen as they struggle with reconciling their faith and their identity.

Several cities in North Carolina have large and vibrant LGBTQ communities, but there are also voices that vilify LGBTQ people. My faith teaches me that we don’t need to understand everything about another person’s life to appreciate that they are a child of God. Jesus consistently centered the marginalized, demonstrating that all people are deserving of love and just treatment. As a faith leader, I will always appeal to people to follow in the way of justice and love, but I will not ask LGBTQ Americans to be patient while we wait for others to see the light. As a Black woman, I know well the harm inflicted on marginalized communities who lack legal protections.