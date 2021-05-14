The Rev. Chantal Morales McKinney: Compassionate action for vulnerable children

As a mom of three children, my heart breaks when I consider the humanitarian crisis at our border. More than 20,000 children have arrived at our nation’s border without parents to care for them. They are in the custody of our government, but they need help and support from us all. We must respond with compassion to these uniquely vulnerable children.
Compassion starts with giving these children the full protection and care they are owed under the law. But we can and must do more than the bare minimum. I understand that the scale of the humanitarian crisis at the border may seem overwhelming, and it’s understandable that some, like Jesus’ disciples when faced with thousands of hungry people, might respond by saying “send the crowds away.” But we would do better to emulate Jesus’ response: “Give them something to eat.”
We can’t look away from the headlines about children at the border. We need to work together in compassionate action and demonstrate our love of our neighbors arriving at the border. With that in mind, here are four concrete actions we can all take that will show comprehensive compassion and transformative love toward these vulnerable children.
Call our lawmakers and ask them to work together to address this humanitarian crisis. That means calling on lawmakers to support the kinds of changes to our immigration system that will make it easier for a family fearing persecution to receive vetting and approval for resettlement without needing to make a dangerous trip to the U.S. border.
And — because as many as 40% of the children at our border are actually coming to be reunited with a parent who is already in the U.S. — it also means pushing our lawmakers to create a pathway for undocumented immigrants in the country to get right with the law and earn permanent legal status, which would then allow them to petition for their children to come lawfully and safely on an airplane. The U.S. House of Representatives has already passed the Dream and Promise Act and the Farm Workforce Modernization Act, two pieces of bipartisan legislation that take steps in the right direction. But we must still urge our representatives like Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis to support these and other measures.
Support organizations such as World Relief Triad (www.worldrelieftriad.org) and churches near you that welcome and serve refugees in our midst. World Relief Triad could use your support, whether in the form of volunteering, financial donations or collecting household items for newly arrived families. My church (www.belovedws.org) collects food and diapers for refugees from several countries, as well as anyone who comes to us needing food.
Be mindful of false stereotypes. Multiple studies and organizations have confirmed that refugees and other immigrants are good for our economy. Yes, it takes time for them to adjust to our culture, but most become productive members of society over time. We must root out the prejudice and racism that block these immigrants and children from being welcome in the United States.
Love is so much more than sentimentality; love calls us to examine broken systems that repeatedly fail those in positions of vulnerability. Love is advocating for the least, the last and the lost. Love is standing in solidarity with children who need our voice. Love is speaking up for immigration reform.
To paraphrase the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., serving as a Good Samaritan who meets the immediate needs of the man beaten and robbed by the side of the road must be only an initial act; the love of neighbor to which Christians are called requires us to also examine the systemic problems with the road, asking why people are consistently being beaten and robbed.
We can’t bypass this opportunity to address a humanitarian crisis in our midst, and there are practical ways we can work together for a solution. More than 20,000 children are depending on our compassionate action. Let’s start today.
The Rev. Chantal Morales McKinney is an Episcopal priest and the founding pastor of Christ’s Beloved Community/Comunidad Amada de Cristo, a Lutheran and Episcopal church, in Winston-Salem.