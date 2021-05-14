The Rev. Chantal Morales McKinney: Compassionate action for vulnerable children

And — because as many as 40% of the children at our border are actually coming to be reunited with a parent who is already in the U.S. — it also means pushing our lawmakers to create a pathway for undocumented immigrants in the country to get right with the law and earn permanent legal status, which would then allow them to petition for their children to come lawfully and safely on an airplane. The U.S. House of Representatives has already passed the Dream and Promise Act and the Farm Workforce Modernization Act, two pieces of bipartisan legislation that take steps in the right direction. But we must still urge our representatives like Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis to support these and other measures.