The Rev. Craig Schaub and the Rev. Willard Bass: Resolution should lead to restitution

TWe are grateful for the recent resolution approved by the Winston-Salem City Council apologizing to community members of African descent for our history of racial inequity. We hope it continues an essential journey of transformational policy and awareness in our community. It is right to call upon the U.S. Congress and our N.C. General Assembly to study and make recommendations for reparations to be paid to descendants of slavery. We support the passage of H.R. 40 currently in the U.S. House of Representatives and agree a similar action should take place in our state.
We believe our city should also take ownership with critical policy actions toward repair of the painful harm done to those of African descent. The resolution requires a twice per year report from the city manager on progress related to this apology. We call for a public dialogue about the meaning of such progress.
Just for consciousness and spiritual reckoning, let’s talk numbers. William Darity Jr. and Kirsten Mullen, authors of “From Here to Equality: Reparations for Black Americans in the Twenty-First Century,” have come up with a figure per American descendant of slavery that takes into account the given mean wealth gap between Black and white households in the U.S. including a modest calculation for interest. That’s $267,000 per descendant of slavery. The latest data for Winston-Salem residents of African descent (albeit not all descendants of slavery) would mean a conservative gap of around $23 billion just in our city. Certainly, many federal and state as well as private corporation and institutional policies have gone into creating such a crushing gap. Yet our own community has some accounting to do for the inequity as well.
Let’s build on what’s been started. We applaud the efforts of local organizations and institutions working to raise awareness about the stories of truth in our community. Add to that the many efforts to remember neighborhoods harmed or destroyed by highways and urban renewal, like the Belews Street neighborhood, the new mural celebrating the former Depot Street neighborhood, steps to revitalize the Happy Hill neighborhood and urban planning to lift up East Winston. However, much of the local population remains unaware of the history of slavery, its legacy and enduring impact on generations of people of African descent in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, thus public awareness and education remain critical needs.
Let’s invest in a broad community conversation that tells the stories of racialized violence; housing, education, health, transportation and food access apartheid; and destruction of wealth-creating assets in African-American communities. We need artistic expression of the trauma and inequity as well as the resilience and creativity of those who have suffered the harm. We need public forums for the stories to be heard and acknowledged, so we are collectively stirred into specific responses of reckoning. The trauma inflicted on African Americans is difficult to comprehend, but individual stories connect at a human level.
Our community has spent a great deal of money on charitable efforts. It is time to invest in initiatives that are led by Black and Brown innovators in and for their own communities. It is time for easier access to capital for small business owners and community-based developers with an equitable vision for their community. Public-private partnerships and privately driven initiatives are needed, especially from proponents of past harmful policies (e.g.. banking and insurance industries, housing developers, etc.).
Let’s build on the effort to provide free enrollment to Forsyth Technical Community College for eligible students, no matter their age. We have an opportunity right now to move toward equity as the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School District re-assesses the school assignment plan. We also need a county investment in Pre-K for every child in our county.
We need land policy that develops public land into community land trusts for quality affordable housing as well as green space and urban agriculture. This policy must also account for the legacy of zoning that places low-income housing a hair’s breadth from toxic heavy industry, particularly along the U.S. 52 corridor. Healthy land, air and water are basic to quality of life.
With potential federal resources coming into our local community, it is essential to direct investment to local affordable housing, broadband access, support for those formerly incarcerated, food equity, and physical and mental health care. Transportation is a basic need, and investments may include expanded bus routes, greenways links, bicycle fleets, etc.
Additionally, we are called upon as a community to reckon with the truth that we dwell on unceded land of indigenous nations and with the injustice suffered by those community members who are Latinx/Hispanic and other people of color.
May our city’s public apology continue to lead to specific responses of repair and change in policy forever.
Bass and Schaub are representatives of the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations of Forsyth County team. Learn more at https://www.idrusnow.org/truth-reconciliation-info.