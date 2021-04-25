The Rev. Craig Schaub: Gun restrictions help protect children

Speaking as one who leads religious worship on a weekly basis, the “Prayers of the People” has become a time of not only grief, longing and hope, but also one of questions. The list of petitions is long. We face multiple compounding public health emergencies at once. We remember those impacted by the pandemic and those who face daily threats to life and health due to interlocking realities of systemic racism. We also acknowledge the dire realities of gun violence in our communities. The prayers compel us to speak to policies that can save and protect lives, especially the lives of our children.

When Jesus said, “By this people will know that you are my disciples, if you have love for one another,” it was not a sweet emotional sentiment. It was a hard-nosed, pragmatic call for protecting life and dignity and community. In our world today, that means full-throated debate around public policy and practice.

People of faith can, after faithful discernment and prayer, come out in a variety of places on the question of Second Amendment rights. I don’t wish to debate that here. What I am urging us to consider is the question: How are we protecting the children?