The Rev. Craig Schaub: Gun restrictions help protect children

Speaking as one who leads religious worship on a weekly basis, the “Prayers of the People” has become a time of not only grief, longing and hope, but also one of questions. The list of petitions is long. We face multiple compounding public health emergencies at once. We remember those impacted by the pandemic and those who face daily threats to life and health due to interlocking realities of systemic racism. We also acknowledge the dire realities of gun violence in our communities. The prayers compel us to speak to policies that can save and protect lives, especially the lives of our children.
When Jesus said, “By this people will know that you are my disciples, if you have love for one another,” it was not a sweet emotional sentiment. It was a hard-nosed, pragmatic call for protecting life and dignity and community. In our world today, that means full-throated debate around public policy and practice.
People of faith can, after faithful discernment and prayer, come out in a variety of places on the question of Second Amendment rights. I don’t wish to debate that here. What I am urging us to consider is the question: How are we protecting the children?
We are rocked to the very edge of our sobs and impatience not only by national stories of multiple-victim shootings, but by the growing number of families in our community who are robbed of the presence of their loved one due to gun violence. That is especially true of our young people. How are we protecting the children?
Before this heart-rending backdrop, our North Carolina General Assembly is considering several pieces of legislation that can actually increase the risks. For decades, our state’s permit-to-purchase (PTP) law has worked to keep handguns out of the hands of those with records of violence and intimate-partner abuse. The proposed legislation to dismantle that safeguard, HB 398, would mean those without a valid permit or license could legally purchase a gun from unlicensed firearm sellers at gun shows, online, etc., with no questions asked. Based on data from other states without PTP, it seems as if sales of firearms in our state purchased without a background check would soar.
Last year, a National Institutes of Health study concluded that people in states with PTP laws support them at a rate of 84%, including 77% of gun owners. When states like Missouri have repealed PTP, homicides have spiked. Rates of death by suicide have also been impacted significantly by these laws.
Every single life taken jeopardizes the well-being and support of the children.
Another piece of legislation, HB 134, would loosen the state law that prohibits concealed firearms at all schools, including places of worship that have an associated school. The bill would not allow firearms during “curricular or extracurricular activities” at a place of worship, but could increase the risk to children if firearm owners accidentally leave their firearms in restrooms, classrooms or gymnasiums.
To allow worshippers to carry guns into places of worship does not reduce the risk of tragedy, but increases it. In an FBI study from 2015, of 160 active shooter incidents, only one was stopped by an individual with a valid firearm permit. But 21 incidents were stopped by unarmed civilians. Multiple people with guns also makes it more difficult for law enforcement as they come on a scene to distinguish between the threat and those trying to address the threat.
May we call on our state elected officials to hold onto existing wise laws offering a degree of protection. Let’s maintain the permit-to-purchase law. Let’s maintain the restriction on concealed firearms in all schools. Let’s protect our children.
Craig Schaub is the minister of the Parkway United Church of Christ in Winston-Salem.