The Rev. Craig Schaub: Medicaid expansion would broaden mental health support

We celebrate with anticipation a major expansion in access to mental health resources for those on Medicare in the coming year. After over a decade of dedicated advocacy by many, our U.S. Congress passed the Mental Health Access Improvement Act, signed into law by the president late last month. It will provide reimbursed access for Medicare recipients to more than 225,000 additional licensed mental health professionals across the United States. This is because licensed mental health counselors, previously exempted, will now be able to get reimbursed for services beginning on Jan. 1, 2024. This is an important step to providing expanded mental health support for older adults.

Amid such celebration, we long for a similar expansion for those in the earlier part of life. May this be the year North Carolina expands Medicaid without a work requirement. We need action so more than 600,000 additional North Carolinians can affordably access health services.

In addition to significant life-saving benefits for physical health, there would be enormous benefits in access to mental health services. Our own North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services states that in 2019 more than 55% of North Carolinians needing mental health treatment didn’t receive it due to cost barriers. Studies cite income and poverty social determinants of health result in increases in trauma, anxiety and depressive disorders among those in lower-income brackets due to the challenges of daily living.

Data collected from the 38 states and the District of Columbia that have expanded Medicaid show those receiving mental health services through Medicaid report fewer poor mental health days, decreases in risky behavior, and improved ability to be effective in the workplace. Access to mental health treatment is a basic human right that also acts as prevention for increased interventions among other community services.

As our superintendent of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, Tricia McManus, said recently in a community conversation on mental health hosted by Leadership Winston-Salem, the COVID pandemic may have exacerbated needs for mental health support, but more so, it exposed the needs our community has been experiencing for a long time. Now that we are beginning more open conversations on what has been hampered by generations of stigma, we can act together in response.

We invite other communities of faith and of conscience to join us in a bold call to stop the stigma, enhance awareness of the mental health services that exist in our community, and work with our lawmakers to eliminate financial barriers to mental health care.