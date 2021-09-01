The Rev. John Jackman: Maintaining Moravian diversity and unity

Assuming that 129 people out of a membership of 12,000 constitutes a “rift,” those supporting social justice issues are not the ones causing it. Moravians have for decades advocated for justice on numerous social issues including the rights of LGBTQ+ persons without causing any rifts. We have done this by working within the prescribed systems of our denomination to call our church to a fuller vision of the work God has called us to do in the world. We have at times been the minority voice, but we have been patient, loving, and courteous, even as we tried to speak with a prophetic voice.

In fact, as far back as 1974, the Northern Province Synod encouraged all Moravian congregations to welcome gay people openly and include them in the structure and ministry of the church. Several synods since then have dealt with LGBTQ+ issues, including the 2018 synod, which did not explicitly support same-sex marriage. Rather, that synod upheld the Moravian practice of allowing congregations to set policies regarding weddings and allowing pastors to determine which weddings they would officiate. Moravians continue to be allowed to hold differences of opinions on important issues and are allowed to express them, “provided such opinions live up to our covenant: ‘We will not hate, despise, slander or otherwise injure anyone.’”