The Rev. Jonathan Gaska: Answering the call for empathy

There has been a variety of emotions this past week after President Trump tweeted that he and the first lady tested positive for COVID-19. From my little corner of the world, I confess that my first thought was to recite the age-old proverb that "You reap what you sow." It was another “what goes around, comes around” moment and there is a bit of satisfaction in being on the right side of the truth.
From other perspectives, there was an immediate plea for empathy and prayer for the president and first lady. From another, conspiracies quipped that this is all a political ploy to glean the sympathy vote after a debate in which the president acted so repugnantly and mean-spirited that they now have to change the rules for the next contest. There has been a wide range of responses from, "We must pray for the president!" to "I'm not quite there yet!" to hopes that maybe this time the president’s personal experience of dealing with COVID's symptoms might sway him to change his tune, much like U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson did after he contracted the virus.
However, even as a person of faith and as much as I try, it is difficult to not apathetically shrug my shoulders and say, "You reap what you sow." After all, we have been trying to get this administration to take the virus seriously from Day One. We watched the president mock Joe Biden for wearing a mask too often on the debate floor. There have been countless rallies disregarding the rules to follow safety precautions. Not to mention, Trump knew about the lethal germ and he blatantly ignored experts’ advice while lying to us again and again. And with his irresponsible behaviors it was only a matter of time before he contracted the virus which, in part due to his behaviors, has taken 210,000 precious lives.
Now President Trump has COVID, and he claims he “gets it." Which is hardly remorseful when he places his security detail at risk for the political theatrics of making a drive-by appearance to his loyal fan base while highly contagious. We have to admit: This lack of repentance or even basic awareness does not invite the American public to participate in the virtue of empathy easily. But hey, at least he was wearing a mask.
While personally I have wished President Trump and the first lady well, and have prayed for his recovery, I have not gone as far as to empathize with him. To empathize means to feel what he is feeling and that is a dangerous thing because what he is feeling is what he has always felt: a ravenous desire to win at all costs, even if it means upending our democratic process and refusing to turn over power if he loses. Even if it means telling a white supremacist group to "stand by'' if he loses the election. Even if it means tear-gassing protesters to get a photo op while holding a Bible in front of a church. Frankly, having COVID does not begin to erase the damages or excuse the behavioral abuses this president has taken while in office.
So, while my faith compels me to pray for everyone (yes, even enemies) and treat all people how I myself would like to be treated, it does not ask me to empathize with those who practice destructive behaviors which continue to harm others in the name of wealth and power.
Pray for President Trump? Yes. Empathize with him? No.
My faith tradition does, however, ask me to have abundant empathy toward the poor, the oppressed and the underserved in society. In other words, for those who do not have the luxury of private doctors, media coverage or first-class opportunities to be flown to a military base to receive world-class care when their COVID test comes back positive.
Nevertheless, I will send positive energy and healing vibes to the president and the first lady, and all others who have contracted the virus. Not because I believe President Trump will change or learn a lesson in humility. I do it because I, too, reap what I sow. We all do. None of us gets a pass. And have not these last four years sown enough discord and disruption to last a lifetime?
The Rev. Jonathan Gaska is pastor of Trinity Presbyterian Church in Winston-Salem.
