The Rev. Jonathan Gaska: Answering the call for empathy

There has been a variety of emotions this past week after President Trump tweeted that he and the first lady tested positive for COVID-19. From my little corner of the world, I confess that my first thought was to recite the age-old proverb that "You reap what you sow." It was another “what goes around, comes around” moment and there is a bit of satisfaction in being on the right side of the truth.

From other perspectives, there was an immediate plea for empathy and prayer for the president and first lady. From another, conspiracies quipped that this is all a political ploy to glean the sympathy vote after a debate in which the president acted so repugnantly and mean-spirited that they now have to change the rules for the next contest. There has been a wide range of responses from, "We must pray for the president!" to "I'm not quite there yet!" to hopes that maybe this time the president’s personal experience of dealing with COVID's symptoms might sway him to change his tune, much like U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson did after he contracted the virus.