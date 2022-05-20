The Rev. Jonathan Gaska: Denial: A false and dangerous thing

In storytelling there are typically two types of characters. One is a “flat character” or a character who is simplistic and consistent. We don’t know a lot about flat characters other than they have a name and they exist. The other is a “round character” or a character who is complex and dynamic. A round character allows us into their internal emotional, spiritual and psychological world. While a flat character will say and do things, a round character feels things and displays a complexity that relates to our humanity. To put it plainly: A flat character is two-dimensional, while a round character is three-dimensional.

The truth is none of us are flat characters. We all lead three-dimensional lives within our complicated, three-dimensional world. We all love. We all have emotions. We are all human beings who make mistakes and must learn to live with them. But the problem arises when politics, religion or cultural ideology treats us as if we are two-dimensional paper people without any complexities or depth.

As a personal example: Last fall I was visiting Cherokee in western North Carolina. I noticed that many of the storefronts displayed Confederate flags. Perplexed, I inquired about why. The response was that the Civil War happened only a couple of decades after the Trail of Tears. As the Cherokee tribe fled for their lives, it was the mountain folk who fed, housed and protected them from the government. The Confederacy represented an anti-government position that resonated with both the Cherokee people as well as the mountaineers who took care of them. As I listened I wondered, how I could argue with that?

It was then I realized that the issue held a deeper nuance that I had not considered before. What symbolizes oppression for one group represents freedom for another. While I still may feel the same on what the Confederate flag represents for me, it made the issue bigger and more three-dimensional than it had before.

Currently, we can ask if the Supreme Court is reading Roe v. Wade in a two-dimensional or a three-dimensional way. Are the anti-LGBTQ laws proposed by candidates running for school board and political positions in the primary election displaying two-dimensional or three-dimensional thinking? Are those who are reading the Bible to justify their position treating the sacred text in a two-dimensional or three-dimensional way? As one of my biblical professors once drilled into our brains, “Any reading of the Bible which denies the complexities and realities of people’s lives is a false and dangerous thing!”

Hopefully we can begin to see the problem ...

Even though it is the way of politicians to rile up their base with two-dimensional thinking, the only result that comes from it, regardless of whose side we are on, is division, judgment and, when it is escalated, violence.

A law that protects a fetus while abandoning the mother to fend for herself after the baby is born doesn’t consider the assortment of other factors that may be impacting both the mother’s and the child’s life. No woman I’ve known who has had to make the difficult decision to terminate a pregnancy has done so lightly or without considering every aspect of the situation. Not to mention, such laws, usually penned by old white men, have historically created more trauma, more generational poverty, more danger to both the fetus and the mother, while stripping away the emotional, psychological and spiritual resources that allow for any form of support and healing. This is what happens when we treat one another as a flat, two-dimensional character.

The obvious question is how can anyone treat the issue as two-dimensional, when it is our two-dimensional, either/or, black-and-white mindset that strips us of our three-dimensional humanity?

Our women do not deserve scorn. They deserve — and have deserved — the same love and freedoms all of us value. Freedom of choice is not evil; our two-dimensional treatment of each other is. Regardless of the issue, it must be addressed with the complexities and realities of our three-dimensional lives. We are not flat characters. And to believe so is a false and dangerous thing.

The Rev. Jonathan Gaska is pastor of Trinity Presbyterian Church in Winston-Salem.