The Rev. Jonathan Gaska: The allure of scapegoat politics

Lately I have been tinkering with fixing up cars. It’s been a nice hobby that somehow makes me feel more like a homegrown North Carolinian.

One day, I was at the auto parts store when someone launched into the upcoming election: “There is a red wave coming! If we get any more blue there is gonna be another coup!” (From what I could tell, the lyric was intentionally rhythmic.) He continued, “We can see everything that was written coming into fruition right before our eyes!”

Now normally, I’d just keep my mouth shut and do the trick of nodding ignorantly and smiling. However, I couldn’t help myself this time. So I engaged: “Written where?” To which he said, “Why in the Bible of course!” It was then I did something I rarely do in public. I told him I was a pastor. After hearing my vocation, he did not seek my wisdom or expertise on the subject. Instead, he simply became more enthusiastic and said, “Well, then you know what I’m talking about!”

He assumed I shared his perspective. And the interaction between us still makes me chuckle.

What does not make me chuckle, however, is how far (and petty) it seems our groups have gone to convince ourselves that our political, cultural or theological beliefs are the “true and pure” ones while the other side is evil.

Early voting has begun, which means we are all being bombarded with phone calls, texts and desperate attack ads while trying to enjoy a football game. Looking at the roster of candidates we find some who have a decent amount of experience and some who ... well ... do not. Some candidates who are running for substantial positions are simply running on what they think, based on pop cultural wars and identity politics. Some are running because they don’t like how the school system could be teaching African American history or critical race theory. Others are running because they think the word “gay” in the classroom is inappropriate. There is even a candidate who claims to be Libertarian yet wants to control what is taught and the language used in our schools. Whatever happened to a Libertarian’s core value: Live and let live? How are Republicans still the party of “small government” when they want to control what other groups can do, say or teach? It turns out there is no such thing as small government; only small government on specific issues.

While we may support one side over the other, the tragedy is that all of us — on all sides — have been lured into scapegoat politics. Both sides fear their rights being stripped away. Both sides mirror one another in blaming the other side for all the woes of society. Both sides happen to even use the Bible as a way of pretending to be innocent when it comes to justifying their positions. As the old saying goes, “Make someone feel good about themselves while giving them another person to blame, and you will win their vote every time.”

What do we have to gain in promoting scapegoat politics? Or in spreading emotive rumors about the opposition? The obvious answer is: power. And when power is up for grabs like it is today, we can easily become allured by its seduction, even if it means demeaning or dehumanizing someone else. The unintended consequence, of course, is we lose our own reason, our own voices and our own humanity.

After I chuckled when the guy at the auto parts store told me the world was ending, I told him that I wasn’t willing to get into a verbal debate on my day off while the politicians on both sides went golfing together. He said he could agree with that.

Voice, not violence. Substance, not scapegoating. That, I believe, is the only way forward. Until we can agree on that, we will simply be pawns fighting cultural wars while the politicians go golfing. And who among us desires to be a mouthpiece for someone else? Especially when we have far more important things to say and vote for.