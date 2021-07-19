The Rev. Jonathan Gaska: The Big Lie or the bigger truth?

While House Bill 324 claims its motives are to protect our children from “indoctrination,” it stealthily reinforces the myth of white supremacy that most of us who are white have already inherently absorbed. (Anyone else in this camp?) The bill supported by Senate leader Phil Berger and Co. is nothing more than a repeated politicized pattern of concealing the truth to protect white supremacy under the illusion of “protecting” our children’s minds. If it is our children’s minds we are concerned about, maybe passing a law about limiting our children’s screen time would be more effective?

As the Crosby, Stills and Nash song states, is it not up to our teachers — and all of us — to teach our children well according to what is true, as horrifying or as ugly as that might be? In the words of Maya Angelou, “History, despite its wretched pain, cannot be unlived, but if faced with courage, need not be lived again.”

While I obviously disagree with a bill that attempts to control critical race theory, I can also understand why it exists. It is a shameful and embarrassing part of white America’s legacy that spills into our present time and current age. Without being able to control what is being taught in school, our children might wake up to the notion that we aren’t the good guys we once thought or told ourselves we were.