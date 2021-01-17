The Rev. Jonathan Gaska: The 'big lie' or the bigger truth?

If that seems like a stretch, please notice that the rhetoric around the fraudulent election blames urban cities like Philadelphia, Detroit and Atlanta, where the Black vote carried the day. Notice that Sen. Ted Cruz invokes the Compromise of 1877, which challenged the legitimacy of the Black vote that ended Reconstruction. Notice that the president’s base is comparing the attack on the Capitol building to Black Lives Matter rallies that took place over the summer. Notice that the attempted seizure of the Capitol building occurred on the heels of the Georgia runoff, where two Democratic candidates — one of whom is the minister at Ebenezer Baptist Church, where King once served — won their senatorial elections because of the Black vote. Coincidence? I will leave room for you to answer the question for yourself.

In King’s final book he asks an important question: If we are ever going to move forward, he wonders, "Where do we go from here: chaos or community?" Over the last several years we have tiptoed dangerously close to our peril’s edge, and we now find ourselves at the crossroad of this crucial question. Either we will go down the road to unity — which can only be possible when grounded in the raw and honest truth — or we will perish under the big lie, which is grounded in the American malaise of white supremacy.