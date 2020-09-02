This summer seemed to be a turning point for our society. We've seen the burning desire for justice on the streets of Minneapolis, Atlanta, Louisville and Winston-Salem. After the deaths of unarmed Black people at the hands of police officers, our community among others erupted with voices from all walks of life declaring that Black Lives Matter. It has been a hopeful sign that times are finally changing.
It was noted that this phrase affirming Black lives was once too radical and divisive, but after watching the brutal murder of George Floyd, it seemed our nation arose from its slumber to collectively lament and admit that our structures and institutions have enabled racism for too long. With the election creeping closer, however, we have recently seen another turn that is common to what is prescribed in a system reliant on white supremacy.
After seven bullets crippled Jacob Blake, and as he was fighting for his life, he was shackled to his hospital bed. It might be protocol, but it seemed more like a symbolic gesture for what was about to unfold. Shortly after the incident, the justifications for the police officer's actions cascaded: Blake was reaching for a knife. No, he said he had a gun. Hold on, he has a warrant for his arrest. Then it was said that he was a registered sex offender. These circulated stories and myths about the victim are an attempt to misdirect the narrative away from the brutality of his being shot seven times in the back while his three children watched, to being someone who is at fault because he is a criminal — hence his being cuffed, as if his paralyzed body could stroll out of the hospital at any moment.
Remember how the justification narrative popped up after Botham Jean was killed in his home? Afterward, it was announced that he had drugs in his apartment, as if to say our world is better off without him. After Ahmaud Arbery was killed while jogging through a predominantly white neighborhood, pictures surfaced of him exploring a construction site — something I have done many times myself — painting him as someone who was up to no good in a place he didn't belong.
Consider how the justification narrative plays out when a white 17-year-old becomes a hero after killing two protesters in Kenosha: the people who died were unpatriotic terrorists. I have seen rhetoric that they were criminals and even social media propaganda sites spreading that one of them was a pedophile. The strategy is so effective that groups — including a Christian group — set up a Go Fund Me account (which has since been taken down) to procure funds for the teenager’s defense attorney. This symbolically attaches this young man to an image of innocence; the opposite of how 17-year-old Trayvon Martin was portrayed after he was killed.
In the book "Less Than Human", David Livingstone Smith suggests that the only way we can justify violence against others is to dehumanize them by turning them into animals (rats, pigs, cockroaches), demons or monsters. The victims become deserving of their fate, and their humanity is disregarded in order to preserve the other side’s innocence. When a Black person is killed at the hands of the police, or when a white kid stands up to “no good protesters,” we can expect the justification narrative to surface. It is humanity’s and white supremacy’s craftiest trick.
But the cost is that it divides us further, capitalizes on other’s suffering, sides with the oppressor and in the process strips us of our own dignity and humanity.
After George Floyd’s death, we saw an awakened society that could not bear to witness the continued brutality against Black bodies. Netflix highlighted Black stories. Our email inboxes were flooded with statements supporting Black Lives Matter. Books on anti-racism were sold out. Police officers asked the protesters how they could help. And while these are surface changes, for a moment, the victim’s narratives were centered and believed. It seemed as if we were on the same page as we allowed ourselves to grieve and move toward an anti-racist horizon.
But those, it seems, were the good old days of summer.
The seasons are changing once again, and the rising of the justification narrative is proof of such. As we turn toward fall and into the home stretch for our general election, may our better angels remind us that the very last thing we need to turn away from is each other’s humanity.
