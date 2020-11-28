The Rev. Jonathan Gaska: Trump sided with the despairing class

We will one day tell our grandchildren stories about living through this era.

About how our country succumbed to electing someone who unapologetically spewed over 250,000 lies — including deadly ones around COVID-19. About a presidential election where a nonsensical lawyer claimed fraud with hair dye dripping down his face. We might tell tales about flirting with fascism and a party whose members mostly found themselves stuck between following the president’s fictional narratives and admitting the truth of reality.

Yet, there is this reality as well: President Trump attracted more than 70 million votes, the second most in history. Our grandchildren may quizzically ask how a president who earned the trifecta of being impeached, losing the popular vote and serving only one term — a hat trick that Trump alone holds — was able to hoodwink half the American people into believing that he was the answer to our deeply seated problems. How did we get here? What on earth happened?

Disclaimer: While I’m not a political analyst, I have a hunch.

When I listen to Trump supporters speaking about their allegiance to our president, they usually mention words about the economy, or being against socialism or something about law and order. But what they fail to mention is what I believe dwells beneath: their despair.