Tim Gallagher: Legislators, sign up for Medicaid

During the ACA debates, there was a moment when Congress realized it might fall under the rules of the ACA and members would need to seek the coverage provided through exchange-based plans. A last-minute deal was brokered to save the staff of the congressional teams. Their concerns centered around retaining prized staff with meager benefits. Another example of the “do as I say, not as I do” ruling class. “Medicaid for all” has never been their rallying cry. Why should it be? Expand Medicaid. Sure. But for them over there. Those people. Not us. Not insiders who know how to shop for health care and leverage the system for our own gain.

My counsel to everyone who thinks universal health care is the way forward and to all those who see the ACA as a glass half full, encourage your state legislators to sign up for Medicaid. Let them find a doctor who takes it. Let them have the “patient experience” they themselves recommend. That’s the fastest way to truly improve health care in this country. Let them argue with the managed Medicaid pharmacy benefit manager about why they need a prescription filled before the next allotted timeframe. Let them carve out time and energy to convert “benefits” into “services.” Things will change only after they come to understand firsthand the level of service they are suggesting for others. Expand Medicaid. To the N.C. General Assembly.