Tom Campbell: An altar call for the unvaccinated

Sometimes I hate it when I’m right. My April Fool’s Day column predicted that our return to life as we knew it before COVID would likely be determined by those who refused to take the shot. We, who have been vaccinated, are paying a price for those anti-vaxxers who selfishly choose not to protect themselves, but they also disregard the health and freedoms of the rest of us.

Here are the facts, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. After peaking at 12,079 cases on Feb. 3, North Carolina began a decline in the number of daily new cases, reaching a low of 55 on June 26. About that same time, we witnessed a slowdown in the numbers being vaccinated. The delta variant’s appearance sparked a dramatic spike in our case numbers and hospitalizations. In just a bit more than a month we jumped from 55 to 3,268 on July 29. Our hospitalizations more than doubled, rising from 374 on June 26 to 1,141 this week. Almost every new case, every new hospitalization came from those who were not vaccinated.