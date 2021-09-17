Tom Campbell: Avoiding another failed school year

Every student must have a grade-appropriate electronic tablet, notebook or laptop, along with instruction for using it.

Schools must have frequent contact with parents to ensure students are getting adequate sleep, nutrition and recreation and to update parents of progress and problems with their child.

This is a turning point year, so we should extend this school year beyond the traditional 180 instruction days. There is much to be done and, as you can see, many more dollars and people will be necessary for our children to catch up, keep up and master grade-level instruction. Several states have extended the year by an additional 15 to 30 instruction days. We should start planning now for summer school next year.

North Carolina must resolve to spend and use whatever means are necessary to achieve success. Our state has a $6 billion surplus and federal relief funds are readily available (for three years).

We’ve got the money. Do we have the resolve? Our constitution guarantees access to a “sound basic education” for every child. This is no time to scrimp on funding, materials and personnel for our children’s future. Let’s stop partisan arguing and put our children first. We cannot afford another failed school year.

Tom Campbell is a Hall of Fame North Carolina broadcaster and columnist who has covered North Carolina public policy issues since 1965. Contact him at tomcamp@carolinabroadcasting.com.