Tom Campbell: Berger took a good first step

James W. Frick had a head full of Carolina common sense. Born in New Bern, in 1924, he was raised in a Catholic orphanage and graduated from Notre Dame. He became a nationally recognized fundraiser for his Alma Mater, but he is perhaps best known for his down-to-earth wisdom. “Don’t tell me where your priorities are,” Frick once said. “Show me where you spend your money and I’ll tell you what they are.” It’s true for people and more so for organizations.

It has long been acknowledged that state government’s most important function is education. We appropriate 58 cents of every tax dollar received by the state for k-12, university and community colleges.

The historical and legal role of our General Assembly has been as education’s banker, but since taking control of our state General Assembly in 2011, Republican leadership has increasingly inserted themselves into its operations, philosophies and practices. This year they passed a law forbidding the teaching of critical race theory in grades k-12, although few really know what it is. Nor can they document many, if any, instances of it being taught in our public schools. Lawmakers appear to want to change our state’s history, even to the point of banning books with content they dislike.