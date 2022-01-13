Tom Campbell: Blind justice or bipartisan courts?

If asked to identify a symbol for justice, most of us would picture a blindfolded Lady Justice holding aloft a balance scale in one hand and a sword in the other — the sword to declare that justice is worth fighting for, the scale demonstrates justice is balanced and the blindfold signifies that justice is blind to race, sex, class, nationality or partisan prejudice.

The question of partisanship in our courts is frequently being raised. Time and again you hear that a case was decided by “a Democratic court,” or a set of “Republican judges.” As one who has been following and commenting on public affairs for almost a half century, there are an increasing number of times when I feel charges of partisanship are justified. If true, this is a sorry commentary on the state of justice.

Take the case now before our courts on redistricting. Anyone not a fervent card-carrying member of the Republican Party can look at those maps and concur that they were drawn so as to keep a large plurality of North Carolina’s congressional and legislative delegation in Republican control. A panel of three Superior Court judges, two Republicans and one Democrat, agreed the districts were gerrymandered.