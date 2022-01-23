Tom Campbell: Keep the kids in class

Omicron is spreading faster than Kudzu, especially among our children. Some educators and health officials are suggesting we halt in-class learning and return to virtual learning. That would be a disaster. It’s indisputable that omicron is spreading rapidly in our schools, but data suggests it doesn’t last long and isn’t as severe as was the delta variant. The threats of illness are not as great as other damages to our children.

Consider this: Between March 2020 and the same month in ’21 when schools were closed and we depended on virtual learning, the average school-age student lost 55 instruction days, almost one-third of a school year. Test results quantify the damage. Only 45% passed state exams, compared to almost 60% in 2019, the year before COVID. Fifty-three percent of students in grades three through eight were graded “not proficient” in grade level reading skills. End of grade tests in 2019 revealed more than 50% failed math 1, math 3, biology and/or English exams and 1 in 6 students failed to be promoted from the pivotal ninth grade, a predictor of future high school graduation success rates. Our children essentially lost a year of their educations.