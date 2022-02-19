Tom Campbell: Parents know best — or do they?

Don’t jump to the conclusion that I am implying that everything done in the name of education (or any of the other systems listed above) is perfect and without need for improvement. Traditional schools need major changes and reforms. But with all the confusion, is there any wonder why teachers are burned out and leaving the classroom? Why good people won’t offer themselves to become school board members or school volunteers?

Let me respond to the claim that parents know best what should be taught in our schools. If so, why aren’t they teaching? Why train teachers, if any run-of-the-mill parent can walk into a school and do a better job? Would you tell a brain surgeon or airline pilot that you know best about how to do their job? Parents should be involved in their children’s education and have the right, nay the obligation, to learn what their students are being taught. If dissatisfied, they also have the choice to remove their student and place him or her in a private school or home school them. But they don’t have the right to try to blow up the whole system.