Tom Campbell: The court should end rigged elections

Here’s my spin on how the judges will rule. There are four Democrats and three Republicans on the highest court. Many speculate the verdict will come down along party lines. I’m not so sure. There will likely be little argument among the seven that the maps are partisan. The question is whether they are unconstitutional. Plaintiffs must do a better job in making their case than they did with the three-judge panel, showing that in addition to being unfair, they disadvantage minority voters and violate the whole-county mandate of our Constitution. If they can effectively argue those points, there is a chance they will get a verdict throwing out the maps.

If the maps are overturned, I hope our justices will follow the example of Virginia. There the Supreme Court ruled the maps unconstitutional and picked two experts — one from each party — to come up with maps that were more representative and fairer. The results have received praise and criticism from both parties, a signal they must be fairer.

Legislators picking voters instead of voters picking their representatives has gone too far and needs to change. This court has the opportunity to once-and-for-all declare that history doesn’t need to repeat itself and there must be a better way to draw districts. If they do so, the court will have a revered place in our state’s history. It’s time to end rigged elections.

Tom Campbell is a Hall of Fame North Carolina broadcaster and columnist who has covered North Carolina public policy issues since 1965. Contact him at tomcamp@carolinabroadcasting.com.