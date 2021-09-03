Tom Purcell: Praise be to the family potato salad

The only time we enjoy my mother’s potato salad is during festive summer gatherings. In a good year, it might be served only four or five times.

My greatest potato salad memory as a kid involves my school district’s “Kennywood Day,” when we spent the whole day at the Kennywood amusement park.

My mother packed the cooler full of her amazing fried chicken and potato salad. We arrived at the picnic pavilion in the morning, hit the rides and roller-coasters and played all day.

Then we returned to the pavilion for dinner at 5 p.m. absolutely famished. The chicken and potato salad were ice cold and to this day the most delicious things I have ever devoured.

Since potato salad is a fairly labor-intensive creation and hard on my mother’s aging hands, it’s now my turn to carry on the family recipe.

Unfortunately, the festivity long associated with my mother’s recipe — the festivity of family gatherings and forgetting our adult worries — is not so strong anymore.

With COVID-19 variants spreading still — my sister recently caught one, and is back to good health, but two elderly family members died because of their infections — we have to keep our distance from our elderly parents.