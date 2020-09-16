Tone deaf pay raise proposal for school administrators falls flat

Fast-forward six months to last week when school salaries crept back into the headlines. That’s when news that the local school administration, led by Superintendent Angela Hairston, decided it was time to talk about boosting the salaries of some of the district’s highest earners.

Talk about a pair of tin ears being supplemented perfectly by willful blindness.

Not worth mentioning

The Hairston Plan — let’s just call it what it is — would have boosted by as much as $30,000 the starting pay for a deputy superintendent (up to $165,000), a school lawyer (up to $150,000) and $20,000 for the assistant superintendent, chief academic officer, chief financial officer and chief human resource officer (up to $140,000).

Think you could make ends meet on an existing $120K or $135K?

Hairston argued that the increases were needed to attract top talent and to restore balance.

She may have a point, but when classroom teachers are struggling to adapt to a rapidly changing (and potentially dangerous) environment and county commissioners are totting up shortfalls in tax revenue is the exact wrong time to raise it.