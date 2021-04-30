Trudy Rubin: U.S. must be strong to compete with China

Although President Joe Biden barely mentioned foreign policy in his address to Congress on Wednesday, it was really a foreign policy speech.

In laying out a multitrillion-dollar plan to invest in infrastructure, education, basic research and the workforce, there was an underlying theme that may have eluded many listeners.

“We’re in competition with China and other countries to win the 21st century,” Biden said. “We have to prove democracy still works, that our government still works and can deliver for the people.”

Indeed, America’s paramount foreign policy challenge in this century will be to demonstrate that our damaged democracy is capable of competing with an authoritarian China — a self-confident China that believes it is destined to set the global rules in coming decades.

And the key to that competition, rather than revolving around which country has the strongest military, will depend on whether America can rejuvenate itself at home.

Many Americans, secure in their belief that this country is the greatest, have failed to grasp how far we have fallen from global leadership in critical areas, where we should still have the lead. However, the rest of the world clearly sees this, including Chinese leaders.