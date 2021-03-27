Tyler Tankersley: The year without an Easter

I may refer to 2020 as: “The Year Without an Easter.” That is certainly how it felt to me, at least. I had been serving as pastor of Ardmore Baptist Church for less than seven months before the global pandemic swept across the country and fundamentally altered our lives. My first Easter with Ardmore Baptist Church, I preached to my laptop’s webcam.

For all pastors, the effects of quarantine robbed us of some of the basic tools we use to care for our congregations. But I think it was especially difficult on new pastors. I had just gotten to the point where I was matching faces with names and then I entered into a time in which half of those faces were covered with masks.

It has been hard to be in ministry during this time. Our congregation has said goodbye to beloved saints and we have been forced to do so without the usual embraces, hand-holding and bereavement casserole dishes that serve as the healing rituals for the faithful. Pastors have had to manage diverse congregational perspectives on mask-wearing, social-distancing and the efficacy and safety of vaccines. Most stressful of all, some in our congregations have chosen to politicize the pandemic and leave congregations who they feel are “living in fear” rather than seeing safety measures for what they are: ways to live out Christ’s calling to love our neighbors.