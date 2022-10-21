Tynesia Boyea-Robinson: Follow Winston-Salem's lead

We moved to Winston-Salem about a year ago, and my family and I immediately felt welcome here. It’s the city life with the community support we’ve been looking for. Our kids enjoy the many trails and we’ve quickly become regulars at Burke Street Pizza and River Birch Lodge.

In my day job, I work as an adviser to companies looking to grow and scale their businesses by engaging with social causes and leveraging social impact.

A lot of times when I explain to people what I do, they look at me funny. Business and improving the world usually don’t go together in people’s heads. But they can, and Winston-Salem shows us how.

The community and thriving small businesses that Winston-Salem supports shows what’s possible when we use the tools of capitalism for good. Many people hear “capitalism” and think “make as much money as you can no matter the cost,” but that idea is relatively recent. Immediately after World War II, companies were more likely to invest in infrastructure, talent, education and other resources that all communities and businesses benefited from. There was little difference between the prosperity of a business and the communities it worked in.

According to professors Jan Rivken and Michael Porter, as globalization trends separated a business’s location from its workforce, a disconnect between business and communities developed and led to divestment in collective resources. We now see that investments in physical and social capital are not “nice-to-have” measures; instead, many are the very factors that drive economic resilience.

I see this economic resilience within Winston-Salem’s main streets, whether it’s the community gatherings at Bailey Park or the unique, repurposed buildings in the West End. Other cities can learn from our example by using what I call the “holy trinity of capitalism.” This trinity consists of:

a business owner, who creates something of value

a customer, who pays for that value, and

businesses that hire employees to produce that value in exchange for a livable wage and a quality standard of living.

That holy trinity has been disrupted in places around the country, as people focused more on profit maximization, cutting costs by reducing wages and benefits paid to employees, and cutting the quality of the products and services delivered to the customer. The result: cheaper goods of lower quality and full-time employees who must rely on government assistance to make ends meet.

To restore the holy trinity of capitalism, we have to get back to the true meaning of “value.” I detail what this means in my new book, “The Social Impact Advantage: Win Customers and Talent By Harnessing Your Business For Good.” Often the theoretical idea of “value” in business is shorthanded as “profit.” This makes sense in some ways; if someone is willing to pay you more for a product or service than what you put into it, that assumes you have added value to whatever you are selling. Sometimes, it is that simple. But on a broader economic scale, equating profit with value is deeply flawed.

Rather than focusing on short-term profit for shareholders, we have to think about total value-add for all stakeholders — from the quality of life of workers to the health of customers and the well-being of the people living in our neighborhoods and communities. Some of this value creation is measurable — such as the health of people in a community, or the ability of employees to afford rent and groceries — but some of it is intangible; for example, whether or not a company is being a good partner in creating a better life for everyone it touches. This stakeholder-not-shareholder perspective on business is actually aligned with the core fundamentals of our democratic capitalist system.

Instead of focusing on profit and shareholders, we must consider all stakeholders and the value transfer that happens at all levels of a company’s behavior, not just at the point of sale between customer and business. This broader consideration of how a business is creating value will expand your priorities as a business owner or employee, and help ground your work in that holy trinity of what capitalism should be: creating impact that benefits all stakeholders in an equitable way. It will create a virtuous cycle of value-add activities that will help your employees and contractors have a quality standard of living and your customers have an enjoyable experience — while maximizing your profits.