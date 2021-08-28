W.F. "Tripp" Jeffers III: Critical race theory bill is a fabricated crisis

As I begin my 28th year in public education, and my colleagues and I return to work, we see the perennial onslaught of bad legislation and suffer the slings and arrows targeting teachers and schools. This year is a banner year for such efforts, the most insidious of which is HB324, hanging over our heads like the sword of Damocles, threatening to drop at any moment to sever academic discourse and freeze learning in place.

HB324, which would outlaw the teaching of critical race theory (CRT) in North Carolina public schools, is the latest red herring of a GOP legislature, buttressed by Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson’s anti-educator rhetoric, seemingly obsessed with conspiracies of classroom indoctrination. It’s become their white whale, their windmill, their Trojan horse; but the bill is a solution without a problem, based on an entirely fabricated crisis.

In the subsequent clamor, some parents ranted and jeered at the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education meeting on Aug. 24, operating under the ridiculous assumption that their children are somehow being taught to hate white people, hate America and hate themselves. Nothing could be further from the truth.