For generations we have all heard the jokes about rural people — that they are backward, out-of-touch, uneducated. Stories are told to reinforce that way of thinking, stories about the promise of industrial growth and how a rural community shunned it to maintain its way of life.

In 2022 agriculture was the largest industry in the state of North Carolina totaling nearly, $95 billion in total economic impact, and swiftly closing in on the goal of becoming a $100 billion industry. There’s a lot that goes into that number: agricultural manufacturing, commodity transportation, research, sales ... the list goes on. All of this has one user on the front end, a farmer in a rural county somewhere in North Carolina growing and producing crops, poultry, fruits, livestock, fiber, forestry and vegetables. This industry we call agriculture starts with a farmer.

But there are not nearly as many of them as there used to be.

The average age of the American farmer continues to climb. There are fewer farmers now than at any time in our history, less than 2% of the population. While farmers are on the decline, population is increasing worldwide, expected to surpass 10 billion by the year 2050. This increased population will need to eat. But they will also need other resources.

By the year 2050, there will be a competitiveness for land never seen before; land will be needed for food and for housing; forestry will be needed for construction materials and don’t forget the minerals within the ground that will need to be extracted to support the additional infrastructure that those 10 billion citizens of the world will require.

Research will play a critical role. Agricultural research already being done at N.C. State University, N.C. A&T State University and private-sector companies will continue the mantra already established to do more with less. Agriculture will continue to be on the cutting edge, just as it has been for decades.

County governments are going to have to decide what role they want to play in the feeding the world. Are counties going to take an active role in protecting and preserving farmland through rigorous zoning ordinances and land-use planning that benefits open spaces? Or are counties going to dedicate their resources to recruiting industry and manufacturing, thus leading to more housing developments and less farmland. Each is a worthy course but both are needed to meet the demands of the growing population.

According to the American Farmland Trust, North Carolina ranks second, only to Texas, in the nation for potential farmland lost by the year 2040, based on current development rates.

County leaders often point at farmland and claim that taxes are lower, revenue to the county is less, there are no “improvements” for additional taxes. Industry offers buildings and equipment to tax and residential development offers homes and cars to tax. However, farmland also does not use the resources of the county as much. Police and fire protection are minimal; crops and livestock don’t go to local schools. N.C. State University economists have shown through a cost-of-community-services analysis that farmland is a net gain for a county government coffers. Residential lands are a net loss.

In the words of our current commissioner of agriculture, “Hungry people are angry people.”

Food production not only contributes to the public’s wellness, but now is often considered a matter of national security. We outsource so much; do we really want to be dependent on a foreign dictator for our people’s own sustenance?

Local governments have a lot of decisions to make on how the future of the communities they serve will look, and what role those communities will have in serving a world populace of 10 billion. I hope we continue to choose agriculture.

President Thomas Jefferson referred to agriculture as “our wisest pursuit, because it will, in the end, contribute most to real wealth, good morals and happiness.”

Real wealth, good morals and happiness sound mighty appealing to me.