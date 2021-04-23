Zach Blizard: Research keeps this millennial in Winston-Salem

As the CSEM research manager, I have had the opportunity to research the public transportation system, with our work contributing to The Winston-Salem Foundation’s decision to set up an ongoing series of grants to local groups tackling transportation challenges. Moreover, we have worked with Forsyth Technical Community College on research that may well lead to improved public transportation for its students, which will hopefully improve education outcomes among them. We also have measured the outcomes associated with Forsyth County’s decadeslong-running first-time homeownership program, confirming its significant economic benefits to the county as it helps its clients become homeowners for the first time. These are just a few of the projects we have completed or are working on, which have all involved the analyses of data and the promotion of innovative solutions to some specific issues currently faced by residents in our own county.