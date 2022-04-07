 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Clarification

  • 0

On Wednesday we printed a cartoon by David Whamond that quoted Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson “asking questions” about Ukraine. The cartoon was based on Twitter comments made by former Republican Rep. Joe Walsh of Illinois. Walsh defended his tweet as parody, but many — apparently including Whamond, and the Journal — took his tweet to be a truthful claim. We’ll leave the judgment of Walsh to readers, but we regret printing the cartoon.

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Our view: The freedom to oppress

Our view: The freedom to oppress

If there’s anything on which Americans agree, from the most ardent Trump supporter to the most militant nonmember of antifa, it’s the value of…

Our view: Cawthorn is deplorable

Our view: Cawthorn is deplorable

Of all the many, many, many reasons we could find to legitimately criticize North Carolina’s gift to Crazytown, Rep. Madison Cawthorn — it’s perhaps his latest exploit that has us truly seeing red.

Our view: Our families need housing

Our view: Our families need housing

It’s good news of a kind to learn that the Winston-Salem City Council has decided to invest in much-needed affordable housing. The council, su…

Our view: A difficult choice

Our view: A difficult choice

The revelation at the end of the week that Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson and his wife, Yolanda, chose to have an abortion 30 years ago, before they w…

Our view: Qubein's trip to the moon

Our view: Qubein's trip to the moon

Ever the showman, High Point University’s charismatic president, Nido Qubein, teased “a major announcement” earlier this month for all it was …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert