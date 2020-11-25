Happy Thanksgiving: The choicest bounties

Here are some of our favorite Thanksgiving passages to ponder on this special day:

It becomes us to set apart a day for gratefully acknowledging the divine goodness and celebrating the important event which we owe to His benign interposition.

— George Washington

We have been the recipients of the choicest bounties of heaven; we have been preserved these many years in peace and prosperity; we have grown in numbers, wealth and power as no other nation has ever grown. But we have forgotten God. We have forgotten the gracious hand which preserved us in peace and multiplied and enriched and strengthened us, and we have vainly imagined, in the deceitfulness of our hearts, that all these blessings were produced by some superior wisdom and virtue of our own.

Intoxicated with unbroken success we have become too self-sufficient to feel the necessity of redeeming and preserving grace, too proud to pray to the God that made us.