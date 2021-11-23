Happy Thanksgiving: The choicest bounties

The first order of business may be for those who have been vaccinated to give thanks for that fact. New data released by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services last week shows that unvaccinated people in the state are more than 25 times more likely to die from COVID than vaccinated people. Unvaccinated North Carolinians are also five times more likely to get COVID.

It’s tempting to drop all defenses, especially after missing out last year. The heart yearns for normalcy and the comfort of family — and food.

But doing so could still make this the last Thanksgiving that many celebrate. Nobody wants that.

For a few years now we’ve been entertained by comedians who tell jokes about that one uncle at the dinner table who insists on ruining the day for everyone by discussing politics. Now the day could be ruined by those who insist on putting family members at risk.

That should not be the case. On the day we set aside to give thanks for our many blessings, as a nation, as families, as individuals, a little grace would also be order. Don’t make things difficult for your family.

In hopes that that is ’nuff said, we turn to our more traditional offering of some of our favorite Thanksgiving passages, which have comforted and encouraged us on this special day: