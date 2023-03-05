The federal government made North Carolina an offer we couldn’t refuse.

And we said no anyway.

Over and over, for more than a decade.

Until now.

Republican leaders, who control both chambers of the legislature, announced Thursday that they have reached a deal to expand Medicaid, which would provide health care coverage to more than 600,000 uninsured North Carolinians.

Republicans have cited any number of excuses (none of them convincing) for saying no over the years, even though 39 other states have said yes. (Most likely it was out spite for the Affordable Care Act, President Barack Obama’s signature legislation that included Medicaid expansion as a provision.)

When Donald Trump was president, congressional Republicans even tried to kill the ACA, and fell short for lack of support in their own ranks, even though they held majorities in the House and the Senate.

What’s not to like? The federal government will pay 90% of the cost. The state’s share of the bill? Zero. A tax on hospitals will pay the rest.

As if Republicans needed another reason to say yes, Washington has provided one: The federal government would pay a $1.8 billion bonus to the state if expansion passed.

What all of this means, once the bill becomes law, is that the working poor will have the means to seek medical care they previously could not afford.

It means an infusion of revenue for struggling rural hospitals.

It means relief for the more than 14,000 North Carolina veterans who are among those who will be affected.

Its means the creation of an estimated 37,000 new jobs in the state, according to a 2019 report by the Cone Health Foundation based on a study by George Washington University researchers.

It means more access to mental health care and addiction treatment in a state ravaged by opioid overdose deaths.

And it means less of a burden on hospital emergency departments, where the uninsured are most likely to seek care when they have nowhere else to go.

Credit goes again to Rep. Donny Lambeth, a Forsyth County Republican who has pushed hard recent years for expansion and would not give up even as one obstacle followed another. He’s not alone. In a recent American Cancer Society poll, 64% of North Carolina Republicans favored expansion.

As for what the deal entails, neither Senate leader Phil Berger nor House Speaker Tim Moore would say much about the nut and bolts. What we do know is that the deal relaxes “certificate-of-need” rules, which govern competition among hospitals in the state.

Berger did say Thursday that he expects the legislation to move forward “with all deliberate speed.” Well, not exactly.

Though Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, would like to see Medicaid expansion passed as soon as possible, in a separate bill, Republicans prefer to pass it as a part of the state budget, which could mean by summer or even early fall.

Why wait? Time is money. Cooper noted in February that each month the state delays, it misses out on $500 million in federal funds.

More importantly, for some North Carolinians this has been a matter of life or death. (States that have expanded Medicaid have experienced 12 fewer deaths per 100,000 adults annually.) The sooner the people who need it get access to health care, the better.

Then there’s the concern that something may happen yet again to derail the deal.

For now, however, perish that thought, and take this news for what it is: a gift of life, health and peace of mind to thousands.

And today, we should celebrate it as such.

As House Speaker Moore said last week: “It is vitally important to protect access to health care, particularly in our rural areas.”

And it was just as “vitally important” 10 years ago.