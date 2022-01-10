Our view: A $16 million mistake

School board members were also understandably upset.

“It’s a complete embarrassment for the district and for this board,” school board member Dana Caudill Jones told the Journal. “Obviously, it looks like we are not being good stewards of the dollars that we have.”

But if there’s any lesson that both teachers and parents agree on, it’s that life isn’t fair. Mistakes happen and they can happen to anyone. Even NASA crashed a $125 million Mars probe in 1999 after forgetting to convert some measurements from English to metric.

And, as school board member Andrea Bramer said, the situation involved an error, not fraud.

We have no doubt that the person behind the error feels properly guilty, like most of us would — and, school officials assure us, has been appropriately punished. Further anger directed at that individual won’t help.

It probably won’t help to look at the bright side, either, but let’s try.

There will be a supplement. The school board has been hard at work trying to increase it further after learning about the error last week.