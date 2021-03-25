Our view: A city worthy of praise

It’s a pleasure to read about Winston-Salem in the national press and not cringe.
A couple of years ago, The New York Times took a swipe at us that left many residents feeling bruised.
This time, we have every right to lift our heads and let our chests swell a little bit.
Southern Living magazine has listed Winston-Salem among its “Best Cities On the Rise” for 2021, noting our “burgeoning food scenes, blossoming downtowns, and enough cultural and outdoor activities to fill a weekend itinerary several times over.”
Yes, Wilmington was included in that assessment — Greenville, S.C.; Norfolk, Va.; Waco, Texas; Tulsa, Okla.; Huntsville, Ala.; Fayetteville, Ark.; Lexington, Ky.; and Baton Rouge, La., were also listed as rising localities. We’re sure they’re very nice and we’ll leave it to their local newspapers to sing their praises.
But in our selection, encouraged by a little lobbying from Rich Geiger, the president of Visit Winston-Salem, Southern Living really nailed it. The magazine praised our “community of young entrepreneurs and creators who spurred a live-work-play revolution,” as well as our “5 academic institutions, and 20 miles of connected greenways and parks — plus restaurants, coffee shops, and watering holes.”
They don’t know the half of it. They didn’t get as specific as local brands Camino Bakery, Krankies Coffee, Lill Dipper or Mr. Barbecue, or our unique arts organizations like SECCA and the Reynolda House Museum of American Arts.
But we’re still grateful that the magazine recognized the lure of the City of Arts and Innovation, a city with a moderate climate, lush greenery, welcoming neighborhoods, medical invention and people who exhibit manners, kindness, generosity and the good sense to read this newspaper.
We also humbly suggest that our city’s arts scene — the match of that in any city our size and many larger, chock full o’ talent and energy — and many of our other hometown amenities make this the perfect “zoom town” — a location that should lure remote workers who are tired of scrambling in larger, high-traffic, low-beauty locales.
Of course, the pandemic has dimmed our lights a little bit — especially when it comes to some of the more spectacular events on our cultural calendar, like last year’s Bookmarks Festivals of Books and Authors, the largest book festival in the state, which was, unfortunately, canceled. Bookmarks is currently planning a return festival in September.
And we were saddened to learn earlier this week that Winston-Salem’s National Black Theatre Festival, one of the essential gems in our crown, has been postponed from 2021 to 2022.
As Mark Owens, president and chief executive of Greater Winston-Salem Inc., told the Journal, “The festival is one of our city’s most important cultural assets. It is also one of the major attractions of our region, welcoming more than 60,000 attendees during the 2019 festival.” The loss will be felt deeply.
But ultimately, that will make next year’s festival even more of a celebratory homecoming.
Some of our bedrock institutions, like the Winston-Salem Symphony and RiverRun International Film Festival, found ways to adapt to the new reality and carry on online. There’s that “innovation” we like to hype.
Speaking of carrying on, Saturday will bring a third attempt to close downtown streets for “The Streatery” — the last two being called for poor weather. The weather looks a little iffy for this one at the moment, but restaurateurs will keep trying at least through April.
“The Streatery” will be preceded tonight by the inauguration of “The Shoppery,” from 5 to 10 p.m. on Trade Street between Fifth Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard, where the street will be closed to promote shopping in stores and galleries as well as for outdoor dining, a repeating event that will continue through May.
Residents’ consistent responsiveness to coronavirus precautions has helped make these events viable and safe.
This could be followed by a trip to Krispy Kreme, where residents who have been vaccinated may receive a free OG — original glazed — doughnut. Match that, Huntsville.
Let’s face it — we’re fortunate to be here, with our neighbors, family and friends. Thanks to the creative and innovative spirit that imbues our creative institutions and public life, we’re well positioned for greater things.