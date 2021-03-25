Our view: A city worthy of praise

But we’re still grateful that the magazine recognized the lure of the City of Arts and Innovation, a city with a moderate climate, lush greenery, welcoming neighborhoods, medical invention and people who exhibit manners, kindness, generosity and the good sense to read this newspaper.

We also humbly suggest that our city’s arts scene — the match of that in any city our size and many larger, chock full o’ talent and energy — and many of our other hometown amenities make this the perfect “zoom town” — a location that should lure remote workers who are tired of scrambling in larger, high-traffic, low-beauty locales.

Of course, the pandemic has dimmed our lights a little bit — especially when it comes to some of the more spectacular events on our cultural calendar, like last year’s Bookmarks Festivals of Books and Authors, the largest book festival in the state, which was, unfortunately, canceled. Bookmarks is currently planning a return festival in September.

And we were saddened to learn earlier this week that Winston-Salem’s National Black Theatre Festival, one of the essential gems in our crown, has been postponed from 2021 to 2022.