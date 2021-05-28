Our view: A different Memorial Day

Last year’s Memorial Day was different.
And this one will be, too.
Memorial Day is generally a laid-back holiday, with not a lot to do but fire up the grill. It tends to spark social opportunities and public gatherings. In many ways, it marks our entrance into summer.
But last year, some of those grills remained cool, rather than being fired up for just one or two people. Last year, we were at the beginning of COVID sequestration, just getting used to the idea of wearing masks and washing our hands more often and standing a little farther away from strangers. The Triad usually hosts several memorial events, but they were more private and low-key last year, and several were held that new way: virtually.
This year those who have been vaccinated can gather in greater numbers in public to rub elbows and honor those who sacrificed their lives for our freedom. And maybe to have a little backyard barbecue.
Many people will also be on the road today for the first time in quite a while. So take care.
But though the situation with COVID has improved, we’re not out of the woods yet. Last week, North Carolina surpassed the 1 million case milestone with 849 new cases being reported on Thursday. Forty-three of those were in Forsyth County for a total of 36,415 since the pandemic began. Eight in the county died in May.
Imagine making it this far only to succumb.
The sacrifices we’ve made because of COVID pale, though, next to those made by the people we honor today — those who gave their very lives through military service for our freedom.
As we said first in 2000:
Memorial Day grew out of perhaps this nation's darkest depths. It was conceived as Decoration Day, a day of remembrance and honor for those who died in the Civil War, that bloody, deadly conflict in which Americans killed one another in staggering numbers. It's generally thought of as having originated in 1868 as a commemoration for the Union soldiers who died in that war.
But another story has the origins of Memorial Day going back even earlier, to 1863 while soldiers were still fighting the war. That account says that the women of Columbus, Miss., began putting flowers on the graves of those who died in both gray and blue uniforms, Confederate and Union alike. That's a nice thought, because Memorial Day should be a day that brings Americans together to reflect about our shared past — good and bad.
However it started, Memorial Day has since come to be thought of as a time to honor all those Americans who have died defending their country in all our wars. There will be some parades today, some ceremonies at cemeteries, and some people will place flowers on graves and at the nation's war memorials. There also will be complaints in some quarters that the true meaning of the occasion has been forgotten, that the celebrating and recreation have obscured the decorating and commemoration.
Maybe the answer is that we should remember those who died, by all means, but we should also remember what it was they died for. We should think about not only Americans' shared past, but also our shared values and future. We should remember that sacrifices were made to keep this country free and strong. We should remember how wonderful it is to live in a great, democratic and prosperous society where, on the last Monday in May, people can relax and relish the good things in life.
A ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the Carolina Field of Honor in Kernersville in honor of those who made the ultimate sacrifice. Social distancing will be required and mask can be worn as individuals deem appropriate.