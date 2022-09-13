Our view: A dog's purpose

Sometimes it takes an unspeakable tragedy to budge an immovable obstacle.

That certainly was the case with a puppy that was found 13 years ago in a field in Greensboro, tortured, beaten and clinging to life.

It was a heartbreaking sight. The abandoned pit bull-shepherd mix was covered with maggots. Her jaw was broken and she was missing teeth. Even worse, she had been set afire. Her ears were singed away and third-degree burns covered 60% of her body.

And yet she survived.

But nursed back from the brink of a death with intensive care at the Guilford County Animal Shelter and an outpouring of donations from the community, the pup, which came to be known as Susie, went on to live a long, happy — and meaningful — life with a caring new owner.

Simply by being herself — frankly, by being at all — Susie also did what many believed could not be done: She moved state lawmakers, who had been notoriously resistant to animal cruelty laws, to toughen penalties in North Carolina for animal abuse.

In December of 2010, the General Assembly passed “Susie’s Law,” which made animal cruelty “a Level H felony,” punishable by up to eight months in jail.

Then-state Sen. Don Vaughan of Greensboro, as well as Susie’s adoptive owner, pressed hard for the stricter penalties.

But the best advocate for the law clearly was Susie. Who could say no to her big brown eyes and gentle nature? And who could not be moved by the story of her remarkable journey?

She often accompanied advocates for the law to Raleigh, full of joy and life.

During one Senate committee meeting on the bill, 1-year-old Susie napped blissfully on the floor as a living reminder of what the law meant.

“Susie, in her little life, has created an awareness that those who torture animals ought to receive jail time and that’s exactly what this bill does,” Vaughan said after the bill's passage.

Sadly, that "little life" has ended.

Her adoptive owner, Donna Smith Lawrence, announced Susie’s death on Susie’s Hope Facebook page, which advocates for abused animals.

“This is Susie,” the post said in Susie’s voice. “Today, I crossed over to The Rainbow Bridge. I passed peacefully from my mom’s loving embrace into God’s. I am no longer in pain.”

Lawrence and Susie both had overcome trauma’s in their lives. Lawrence had survived a pit bull attack at her home in High Point in 2008.

Treatments bought Susie some time but not another miracle. Susie succumbed to a cancerous tumor on her spine, which doctors found in January. She had only weeks to live, they said.

And now she is gone.

But what a wonderful life she led.

As the News & Record’s Nancy McLaughlin reported Tuesday, Susie visited hospitals.

A nonprofit that battles animal cruelty, Susie’s Hope, honors her name and her memory.

There was a stuffed-toy likenness of Susie, three books and a movie.

“Susie’s Hope” premiered at the 2013 RiverRun International Film Festival in Winston-Salem and starred Susie as herself.

In 2014, Susie won the Hero Dog Award from the American Humane Association and she and Lawrence strolled the red carpet at the Lois Pope LIFE Foundation’s 21st annual Lady In Red Gala benefit in Palm Beach, Fla.

Oh, and Susie appeared on the “Today” show.

She became a living symbol who reminded us that our treatment of animals is one measure of our humanity.

As for the man who did those awful things to Susie as a puppy, he had erupted in anger after Susie licked the face of his newborn baby.

Incidentally, that man received six to eight months in prison on a charge of burning his girlfriend’s personal property (i.e., Susie), the same sentence he might have gotten for setting fire to a piece of her furniture. But he received only probation for the animal cruelty charge.

To many, this was not justice fully served.

Thus the push for Susie’s Law.

To be honest, it should have not taken so long for the state to toe a harder line on animal cruelty penalties. It made no logical sense.

But sometimes the best path to progress is through hearts and not minds.

“The first advice I was ever given as a freshman senator ... was, never sponsor an animal bill, particularly a dog bill,” said Vaughan, a Democrat, after Susie's Law passed 47-0 in the state Senate.

“But then entered Susie.”