Our view: A fiery message from the president

President Biden’s prime-time speech Thursday in Philadelphia’s Independence Hall wasn’t perfect by any means.

It was more political than the self-described “gaffe machine” would like to admit. And even though the theme was defending democracy — a bedrock American principle — having U.S. Marines standing at attention in the background is the sort of military-propism for which his predecessor was rightly criticized. They should not have been on the stage.

But much of what Biden said was timely, appropriate and appropriately aggressive.

Biden warned that “equality and democracy are under assault” by “MAGA Republican” supporters of former President Trump. He warned that “MAGA extremism” threatens the “very foundations of our Republic.”

Political opponents like House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy were quick to portray his comments as “an assault on the soul of America” and “an assault on our democracy” — I know I am, but what are you? Others complained that he was being “divisive” after promising to be “uniting.”

But Biden took pains to make it clear that he wasn’t talking about all Republicans or conservatives — a theme that some of our readers take pains to make clear to us, also. “Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our Republic,” he said, claiming that they “promote authoritarian leaders, and they fan the flames of political violence.”

And he invited all Americans to unite against that extremism.

He was criticizing the anti-democracy MAGA supporters who to this day refuse to accept the results of the 2020 presidential election and are now preparing to challenge whatever results they don’t like this year — preluded, perhaps, by Sen. Tom Cotton’s complaint that Sarah Palin’s loss in last week’s Alaskan special election was a “scam.”

He was criticizing the malcontents who have threatened violence against poll workers across the country, many of whom have resigned their positions rather than put themselves and their families at risk — and the far-right poll watchers, trained by groups that support Trump’s Big Lie, who have to be reprimanded for voter intimidation.

He was criticizing the far-right militia members, the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, who practice paramilitary training in case they find another election they’d like to try to overturn.

“Democracy cannot survive when one side believes there are only two outcomes to an election — either they win or they were cheated,” Biden said.

Many conscientious Republicans have criticized that extremism, too.

In an interview earlier the same day, Biden’s predecessor said, “I will tell you, I will look very, very favorably about full pardons if I decide to run, and if I win,” speaking of the violent insurrectionists who attacked the Capitol on his behalf on Jan. 6, 2021. “Full pardons. And I mean full pardons with an apology.”

The prospect is obscene — and a direct example of the inspiration of those who have accepted violence as “legitimate political discourse.” It’s un-American in the extreme.

“I believe America is at an inflection point,” Biden said, “one of those moments that determine the shape of everything that’s to come after. And now America must choose to move forward or to move backwards.”

He’s right.

A lot is riding on the November 2022 and 2024 elections, including the future of abortion rights, how we handle the threat of climate change and how we will conduct future elections. In broad strokes, Biden and the Democratic Party are fighting for a safe, prosperous, clean-energy future for all Americans.

Republicans, on the other hand, with threats to “investigate” everything that’s occurred since 2020, eliminate Social Security and Medicare and oppose “wokeism,” seem to be trying to move us backward, either from a genuine conservative hesitance to change or because of continued loyalty to Trump and Trumpism. They have the right to make their case, peacefully.

But it’s the American people who should decide our direction, through fair and open elections that are free from voter suppression, violent coercion and legislative negation. That’s the democracy that Biden is determined to defend.

And the method of protection he encouraged — “vote, vote, vote” — is one we endorse also.