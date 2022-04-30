Our view: A hopeful report card for schools

Do the loudest voices in the room reflect the prevailing mood of Americans toward their schools?

According to a revealing new survey of parents by NPR and Ipsos, no, they don’t.

They are simply making the most noise.

According to the national poll of 1,007 parents, most respondents — Democrats and Republicans alike — generally approve of their children’s schools and what their children are being taught. By substantial margins.

They cite some concerns about the impact of the pandemic, which has caused major disruptions in school instruction and activities, but, by and large, they say, the schools have done the best they could under the circumstances.

And there was a discernible thread of optimism in most of the numbers.

“It really is a pretty vocal minority that is hyper-focused on parental rights and decisions around curriculum,” Mallory Newall of Ipsos told NPR’s “Morning Edition” on Friday.

Most encouragingly, parents’ responses are ticking upward when compared to the results from a similar survey conducted by Ipsos for NPR in February 2021.

This is especially instructive at a time when public schools are under fire for all kinds of perceived sins, from masking to critical race theory to allegations that they are indoctrinating young children into homosexuality.

The new survey paints a very different and much more nuanced picture.

For instance, 76% of the parents said they were being well-informed about what their children were being taught, including controversial subjects.

Among other highlights in the poll:

Surprisingly, almost half (47%) of the respondents said that the pandemic has not disrupted their children’s education, compared to 38% in the February 2021 survey. This suggests even though students lost ground during the height of COVID, more parents believe the situation is improving.

Eighty-two percent said their child’s school has handled the pandemic well.

Eighty-two percent also said their children’s school has effectively communicated their plans with parents.

Nearly nine of 10 (88%) said they believe teachers have done the best they could under the circumstances imposed by the pandemic.

Only 24% of the respondents felt that they had too small a voice in what their children’s school were teaching and the types of books available in the school library. There was, however, a partisan divide on this question. Republican respondents (32%) were more prone than Democrats (18%) and independents (23%) to say that they had too little input into what was taught in the classroom and offered in the library.

As for the hot-button issues that have sparked pitched debates at school board meetings, more parents than not in the survey said they believed that the manner in which their children’s schools were teaching about sexuality and gender identity, as well as racism and the impact of slavery, was consistent with their values. However, a sizeable portion — roughly one in three — said they don’t know.

For all of the encouraging news in the survey’s results, there are some cautionary notes.

For example, on the question about how schools were teaching sensitive issues, one in three said they simply didn’t know. This clearly suggests a need to improve communication between schools and parents, especially in today’s age of rampant rumors, misinformation and mistrust.

Also, parents of special education students or students with Individualized Education Plans (IEPs) expressed greater concern about their children’s progress. That stands to reason. And it needs to be addressed.

Finally, despite the hopeful tone of the results, 73% of respondents said their children would benefit from mental health counseling, up from 68% in February 2021. This supports previous studies about the toll the pandemic has taken on the mental health of young people. In the result of a survey released in March, a majority of teenagers said they had experienced emotional abuse at home from a parent or other adult during the lockdown in 2020.

The takeaway from all of this is that our schools, in particular, have suffered from the ravages of COVID. Students have lost ground, but are gaining it back.

Lockdowns may at one point have been necessary, but they were deeply costly to students and teachers.

But what our schools need most right now is the support of the community, not overheated rhetoric or half-baked conspiracy theories.

There is a place for constructive criticism and in fact, a need for it. But in the spirit of building up our schools, not tearing them down.

The sooner we realize it, the better.

Schools are not the enemy. And our teachers are not closet communists who hate America.