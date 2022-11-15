Our view: A humane solution

No one doubts that the Forsyth County Animal Shelter off University Parkway is a necessary and beneficial facility.

It is appreciated by those who have adopted loving companions from within its walls.

And by those who have obtained pet food from its pantry when their wallets have worn thin — more than 15,000 pounds in October alone.

And by those whose pets, temporarily lost, were well cared for until they arrived to take them back home.

It’s also common knowledge that the shelter has been developed in a competent and professional fashion since the Forsyth Humane Society took over its operations in 2018. The shelter has grown from one with a questionable level of care to one that is now, thanks to the dedication of the staff, a leader in the state. From seven employees in 2018, including one part-time veterinarian, it now employs 43, including two veterinarians, three surgical technicians, a surgery coordinator, a medical manager and a medical coordinator.

The shelter and Humane Society go together like French fries and ketchup. The success of their partnership is a source of civic pride.

It’s also a demonstration of the Humane Society’s hard work and our community’s compassion — and intelligence — that the save rate — the rate of cats and dogs that have been rescued from euthanasia — has increased from 30% in 2018 to the current 78% as more animals have found their forever homes.

But none of that comes for free. Someone has to pay the bills.

At a Forsyth County commissioners meeting earlier this month, Mark Neff, the president and chief executive of the Humane Society, insisted that the county must immediately increase its support for running the shelter from around $600,000 per year to $1.85 million — an increase of more than 200%, the Journal’s Wesley Young reported. Doing so would allow the Humane Society to maintain the current level of care provided. But any less than that, Neff said, and the Humane Society would have to end its agreement to run the shelter. That would leave the county scrambling to find a new operating organization.

This declaration didn’t sit well with county commissioners.

The county offered a more modest increase, but Neff said accepting the counteroffer would involve removing medical services and other essential parts of what the Humane Society does at the shelter — which his organization is not willing to do.

Commissioner Don Martin suggested trimming the shelter’s budget, but Neff responded that the shelter "is not a typical business sector" — and that reducing expenses would ultimately mean surrendering more cats and dogs to death.

The Humane Society does receive other funding — it actively seeks private donations — but like support for the local arts community, donations have fallen in recent years.

"What bothers me about this is that there's not an option in between," Martin said. "I'm having trouble with all or nothing. We need to be somewhere in between and I don't feel you are helping us get there."

And there they sit for the moment.

We appreciate Neff's passion — no one who doesn't love animals should be in charge of their care. And he's right; running an animal shelter is nothing like running any sort of standard business. Its highest level of success would be to become obsolete.

But he's asking a lot, in an uncompromising fashion, from a government entity that strives to be a responsible steward of public funds — and that operates most efficiently through compromise.

Neff and the county commissioners must find a solution to this conundrum. The partnership has been too successful to abandon.

We’ve not yet mentioned the charm of the good boys and good girls at the shelter who want nothing more than to provide unconditional love and joy for willing individuals and families. The rewards far surpass the price paid. They can’t be abandoned, either. If more opened their hearts and homes — well, that would ease the situation. So would a determined effort to spay and neuter pets.

The commissioners meet again Thursday. They and Neff must find a mutually beneficial way forward — for everyone’s sake.