Our view: A landmark bill

President Biden signed into law a landmark tax, health and energy bill on Tuesday that takes significant steps toward fulfilling his goal of modernizing the American economy and reducing its dependence on fossil fuels. The legislation will lower prescription costs for seniors on Medicare, boost the renewable energy sector and impose new taxes on large corporations, many of which were paying nothing or next to it.

It also caps insulin at $35 a month for seniors on Medicare and eventually caps out-of-pocket drug costs to $2,000 annually for Medicare enrollees.

And it finally, finally brings to bear the considerable power of federal authorities to address climate change. It will help electric utilities switch to lower-emission sources of energy and encourage Americans to buy electric vehicles through tax credits.

And it invests $80 billion over a decade in new workers and technology at the IRS — which is badly needed, as many can attest after spending hours on hold waiting for an IRS representative to answer a simple question.

It’s an ambitious bill, and it’s a legislative victory for Democrats to pass it, even with no support from any Republican except Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema (we kid, we kid). It’s not perfect. It could use a few tweaks. But when its provisions are implemented, it stands to benefit every American citizen.

Former Vice President Mike Pence spoke justly last week in support of the rank-and-file FBI agents who do the gritty, necessary work of enforcing law and order and taking down child pornographers and violent extremists. The assessment is no less true of the IRS, whose representatives chiefly want to help Americans fill out their tax returns accurately. Yes, there’s a criminal investigative branch that buys ammo for the weapons they’re required to carry, but they’re not going to promiscuously bust down the doors of middle-class families who failed to file a Schedule C promptly.

The Inflation Reduction Act is not the first congressional bill to advertise itself with a flowery name — nor is that a uniquely Democratic tactic — and it may not directly affect inflation per se. Not that legislation aimed directly at inflation would have gained Republican support.

But it will help lighten the economic burden in specific ways, like with its limits on medical expenses and by investing in clean energy, which could make the price of gasoline irrelevant.

Climate change has a significant, detrimental effect on our economy, changing agricultural patterns, eroding infrastructure and reducing human productivity — it’s hard to work outside when the temperature is broiling. Addressing it is essential to our economic health.

The clean energy incentives are expected to cut our greenhouse gas emissions by about 1.1 billion tons, or 40%, by 2030, a Department of Energy analysis projects.

But all of these aspects of the bill could have been strengthened if Republicans decided to help govern rather than practice their standard obstructive tactics.

There’s little excuse for Republican resistance to legislation like the bill recently passed to provide health care for veteran victims of burn pits. Some, like Sen. Ted Cruz, outright lied to justify his opposition — which evaporated when political pressure finally forced him to switch his vote.

Democrats have played this game, too, and it’s wrong when they do.

But obstruction, bolstered by aggressive misinformation campaigns, has become the Republicans’ default position. We’d be better off with fewer firebrands and more policy wonks.

Fair-minded individuals have to look at legislation — including fair analyses — and judge it on its merits rather than on which side is promoting it.

For all their denial, most Republican legislators know that climate change is a serious problem, and some are trying to tackle it. They include Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is approving measures in Florida to prevent increased flooding (even while refusing to utter the term “climate change”).

But they’d be more effective if they’d work with their Democratic counterparts. If any issue should unite left and right, it’s this one.

Every goal in Biden’s bill is beneficial. Republican legislators should hope, for the sake of the American people, that it succeeds.