Our view: A little good news

With turmoil in the world and in our country, the news can seem grim, especially as it’s all tinted by the deadly pandemic that is flaring in North Carolina — though not as badly as in Florida, Texas and Louisiana. COVID-19 seems in some cases to be exacerbated by those who should be fighting it, which is a discouraging realization. It’s still fueled, unfortunately, by misinformation and political obstinance that keeps us from working together to defeat it once and for all.

But there’s still reason to smile; still reason to rise in the morning; there are, in short, still good things happening in our neighborhoods and in our lives. Aside from the simple pleasures we may enjoy as individuals — a cup of coffee, reading the paper or an encouraging poem, watching the squirrels at the bird feeder, spending time with companions — people are still working to contribute to social and civic life in our communities.

A luncheon last Thursday at the Millennium Center celebrated this year’s 7 Over Seventy honorees: James Blackburn, Brenda Diggs, Brenda Evans, Lucy Paynter, Dr. Frank James, the Rev. Samuel Stevenson and N.C. Rep. Evelyn Terry. These are people who have made their presence known through their inspirational leadership or acts of generosity, for their caring nature and for their contributions to public life. Our community is richer for their presence.