Our view: A little good news

With turmoil in the world and in our country, the news can seem grim, especially as it’s all tinted by the deadly pandemic that is flaring in North Carolina — though not as badly as in Florida, Texas and Louisiana. COVID-19 seems in some cases to be exacerbated by those who should be fighting it, which is a discouraging realization. It’s still fueled, unfortunately, by misinformation and political obstinance that keeps us from working together to defeat it once and for all.
But there’s still reason to smile; still reason to rise in the morning; there are, in short, still good things happening in our neighborhoods and in our lives. Aside from the simple pleasures we may enjoy as individuals — a cup of coffee, reading the paper or an encouraging poem, watching the squirrels at the bird feeder, spending time with companions — people are still working to contribute to social and civic life in our communities.
A luncheon last Thursday at the Millennium Center celebrated this year’s 7 Over Seventy honorees: James Blackburn, Brenda Diggs, Brenda Evans, Lucy Paynter, Dr. Frank James, the Rev. Samuel Stevenson and N.C. Rep. Evelyn Terry. These are people who have made their presence known through their inspirational leadership or acts of generosity, for their caring nature and for their contributions to public life. Our community is richer for their presence.
We join others who have congratulated this year’s honorees. They deserve the recognition, and we’re pleased to know that hundreds if not thousands more community leaders are also working for our benefit.
This was the sixth year for the program, cosponsored by the Journal and Senior Services. Anyone can nominate a recipient; opportunities to nominate next year’s honorees will be made available early next year.
COVID has had a disturbingly negative impact on commerce, here as elsewhere — and so have other factors. So it was good to see an economic win for our area last week.
Forsyth County has sealed a financial incentives deal that will bring Nature’s Value, a vitamins and dietary supplements manufacturing operation, from New York to Whitaker Park, the Journal’s Wesley Young reported. With its relocation, Nature’s Value plans to bring 263 jobs to the county that pay an average of more than $46,000 a year. Nature’s Value also plans to invest $21.8 million in building and machinery equipment.
The county commissioners approved incentives of up to $327,450 to assist in the company’s relocation. Winston-Salem and the state are also providing incentives.
The jobs are expected to be created by the end of 2022, Mark Owens, the president and chief executive of Greater Winston-Salem Inc., said.
The deal is likely to be beneficial to all involved — and it provides new life for the former Reynolds Tobacco facility, which was donated in 2017 by Reynolds American Inc., another of many gifts that have contributed to our city’s revitalization.
As we write, we’re in the middle of the Winston-Salem Open, the grand tennis tournament held annually at the Wake Forest Tennis Center adjacent to Truist Field. Now in its 10th year — it was canceled last year as the virus’ impact on our community grew — the Winston-Salem Open is a major event that brings prestige to our city, along with some of the best tennis in the world.
Its outdoor location makes it one of the safer activities in which a crowd can participate.
There’s more ahead, including the Shepherd’s Center 34th annual Used Book Sale, Sept. 2-4, one of the biggest book sales in the state, and the 16th annual Bookmarks Festival of Books and Authors, Sept. 23-26.
As we were going to press, we learned that the FDA has fully approved of the Pfizer COVID vaccine. We know that some hesitated to take the vaccine because it hadn’t been fully approved; now they can do so with confidence, knowing that the Pfizer vaccine meets the gold standard for safety.
Our lives have been sharply affected by the pandemic, but the virus has also provided opportunities to show that working together, we can rise to the occasion. It’s possible to contribute to and participate in civic and social life, especially for those who have been vaccinated and are willing to take precautions to keep themselves and others safe. It’s not only possible; it’s essential.