Our view: A man of learning and action

Mary Dudley said that she liked the idea of putting the sculpture in the children's garden because of how much her husband enjoyed watching the children come to the library.

The plaque that accompanies the sculpture includes a quote by Peter Golkin: "My two favorite things in life are libraries and bicycles. They both move people forward without wasting anything. The perfect day: riding a bike to the library."

In tumultuous times, Dudley is just the kind of individual who deserves to be recognized and emulated.

The sculpture will serve as a companion piece to the larger sculpture — the giant, stainless steel book, “Timeless Purpose” — that has been outside the library since its opening in 2017. It also serves as a sort of contemporary companion to the two pedestrian bridges crossing Salem Parkway that opened a couple of weeks ago — the Strollway Bridge, parallel to Liberty Street, and the Green Street bridge. They could have been dull stretches of concrete if not for the efforts of the Creative Corridors Coalition. Instead, they are creative and individualistic corridors, well worth visiting for their own merits.

They’re all parts of larger efforts to ornament our city with public art, as befits the City of Arts and Innovation.