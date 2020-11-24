Our view: A man of learning and action

A small, low-key ceremony — as befits our COVID-19 circumstances — will be held today to unveil a new public sculpture and honor an outstanding individual.
The sculpture, called “Dirt Trail,” has been installed in the garden outside the children’s department of the Central Library in downtown Winston-Salem. Made of bronze, it’s a contemporary, dynamic representation of a boy on a bicycle. And though it doesn’t look like him — as we knew him — it certainly carries the spirit of Dr. Joe Dudley, to whom it is dedicated.
Dudley, a Winston-Salem native who died a year ago at age 87, was a highly regarded and accomplished physician who was once the head of pathology at Forsyth Medical Center. He was involved in many aspects of community life, including being a lifetime member of the Friends of the Central Library.
But, aside from his warm character, he may have been best known for his two lifelong passions: biking and reading.
After his retirement in 2001, he biked to the Central Library on an almost daily basis.
"What was wonderful about Joe is that he embraced everything about the Central Library,” his widow, Mary Dudley, told Mary Giunca, the library’s public information officer, in a recent phone interview. “He liked the wide cross section of people who came to the library. He liked the Central Library's collection because it had the widest selection. "
Mary Dudley said that she liked the idea of putting the sculpture in the children's garden because of how much her husband enjoyed watching the children come to the library.
The plaque that accompanies the sculpture includes a quote by Peter Golkin: "My two favorite things in life are libraries and bicycles. They both move people forward without wasting anything. The perfect day: riding a bike to the library."
In tumultuous times, Dudley is just the kind of individual who deserves to be recognized and emulated.
The sculpture will serve as a companion piece to the larger sculpture — the giant, stainless steel book, “Timeless Purpose” — that has been outside the library since its opening in 2017. It also serves as a sort of contemporary companion to the two pedestrian bridges crossing Salem Parkway that opened a couple of weeks ago — the Strollway Bridge, parallel to Liberty Street, and the Green Street bridge. They could have been dull stretches of concrete if not for the efforts of the Creative Corridors Coalition. Instead, they are creative and individualistic corridors, well worth visiting for their own merits.
They’re all parts of larger efforts to ornament our city with public art, as befits the City of Arts and Innovation.
Some projects have been slowed by recent circumstances. But we’re second to no city our size when it comes to talent, as should be obvious from ARTivity on the Green and the downtown art park, as well as recent painted murals that include “Las Tabacreras,” by local artist Mari Allende, at the new Mojito Latin Soul Food restaurant; the space-themed mural by artist Marshall Lake at the new Cheesecakes by Alex, both on Trade Street; and the mural by Jessica Singerman along the Longbranch Trail in the Innovation Quarter.
Especially in difficult times, art has a power like no other to lift our spirits and inspire us. As we can, safely, we should take the opportunity to appreciate what our city has to offer.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!