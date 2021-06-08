Our view: A manageable county budget

Kudos to the Forsyth County commissioners and the county’s staff — including County Manager Dudley Watts — for hosting a hearing Monday night to get public input on the proposed county budget for 2021-22. There’s no doubt that one of the least pleasant tasks that come before any government body is deciding where the money goes — and from where it will come. Sleepless nights likely accompany such deliberations, the results of which can have dramatic effects on our communities.
Fortunately, we believe all parties involved — including members of the public who make requests of the county — have the county’s best interests at heart. Opinions may vary on specifics, but the budget is one area of public discourse that has not become overly politicized or gone off the rails into some kind of conspiracy mentality. Knock on wood.
County representatives will be continuing budget workshops today and likely vote on the budget Thursday.
Watts has proposed a budget of $503.3 million for the soon-to-start fiscal year, the Journal’s Wesley Young reported Tuesday, with a tax rate of 68.88 cents for every $100 of taxable property. That’s actually a cut in the current rate, 74.35 cents. As these things go, even though the rate would be reduced, county services would be maintained at their current level and, because of the latest revaluation of tax values, many may actually pay more in taxes than in previous years.
We know that’s not a pleasant prospect for home and property owners.
Among those who made public requests for funding on Monday were school system advocates, including Val Young, the president of the Forsyth County Association of Educators, and Malishai Woodbury, the chair of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education. They’re asking for $153.5 million for the fiscal year, some $4 million more than the county currently proposes.
“It is critical now more than ever, that school boards and county commissioners work together to establish a budget that will help us meet the challenges of a loss of learning that has now been compounded … for a generation of students,” Woodbury said.
She’s right. Teaching professionals rallied like never before to provide for their students during the pandemic, but they could only do so much. There will likely be some remedial work in many students’ futures, and that will require resources.
We also appreciate the suggestion made by Albert Noda to invest in pickleball courts. Such courts, he argued, could provide a draw for tourists and tournaments that could be organized here. Noda offered no definitive plan, just a voice of advocacy for the gentle sport, which has been growing in popularity in the last few years.
Commissioners will likely take no immediate action in favor of pickleball, but planting a bug in their ears might lead to future development. Just the word — “pickleball — can’t help but elicit grins. Imagine playing.
More seriously, Forsyth Technical Community College has requested an extra $282,000 to hire additional security officers for its satellite campuses, and with violent crime rising, the request seems justified.
Before the final budget is released, a few words, we hope, of mitigating admonition:
There’s no such thing as a free lunch. We all appreciate the services we receive from our taxes, from police and fire protection to the public health services that proved so important this last year and are still providing COVID tests and vaccinations. But even though nobody wants to, somebody has to pay for them. And though some like to distinguish between the “must haves” and the “nice to haves,” if there weren’t a few “nice to haves” in our society, we’d likely all go nuts. Our communities are livable — appealing, even — largely because of the investments we’ve made to the arts, to our strong library system, to refreshing parks, to other amenities that allow us to breathe and relax and thrive. These services could draw future residents and increased investments.
They also enable us to hold our heads up with community pride.