Our view: A manageable county budget

There’s no such thing as a free lunch. We all appreciate the services we receive from our taxes, from police and fire protection to the public health services that proved so important this last year and are still providing COVID tests and vaccinations. But even though nobody wants to, somebody has to pay for them. And though some like to distinguish between the “must haves” and the “nice to haves,” if there weren’t a few “nice to haves” in our society, we’d likely all go nuts. Our communities are livable — appealing, even — largely because of the investments we’ve made to the arts, to our strong library system, to refreshing parks, to other amenities that allow us to breathe and relax and thrive. These services could draw future residents and increased investments.