Our view: A megasite jackpot for the entire region

In late 2019 and early 2020, Jim Melvin offered Triad journalists a personal tour of 1,900 acres of hills, woods and farmland formally known as the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite.

Melvin, a former Greensboro mayor who is president of the Joseph M. Bryan Foundation, had been a key player in the megasite’s creation.

And despite a recent setback in finding a tenant for the site, Melvin remained firmly convinced that it would pay off, sooner or later, and he wanted us to see up close what still excited him so much about it.

Then that first scheduled tour was postponed by bad weather.

As for the second attempt, well, by then there was COVID.

What is it they say about best-laid plans?

Like those tours, the megasite itself had been a story of detours and delays, and even worse, hope and heartbreak.

The site was assembled through regional cooperation as a ready-made magnet for new industry. Yet, there were nibbles, but no takers.