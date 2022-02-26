Our view: A new attack on teachers

Teaching has always been a challenging profession. Public school teachers have regularly had to deal with low pay and limited classroom resources.
More recently, their workload and responsibilities have increased as they’re expected to provide social services and security to their students.
Then came COVID, leading to increased stress and unwarranted attacks from some misinformed parents who thought they knew better than medical professionals what safety protocols everyone’s children should be required to follow — not to mention the unhinged Bonds for the Win activists who tried to intimidate the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board last week with bogus legal threats.
Now teachers have to deal with Republican legislators who want to harass and control them by passing bills limiting what they can and can’t teach — in many cases, under threat of severe penalty.
In North Carolina, Rep. Hugh Blackwell (R-Burke) is pushing an “academic transparency” bill that would require teachers to post online lesson plans used in classrooms, including “textbooks, videos, lesson plans, digital materials” — a requirement that would likely provide ammunition for another wasteful culture war.
Val Young, the president of the Forsyth County Association of Educators, rightly called the bill another show of disrespect toward teachers.
“It shows that the General Assembly is out of touch and it makes it look like we don’t have enough to do in our classrooms to help children excel. And now, you want to give us another layer to do?” he told the Journal’s Lisa O’Donnell last week.
Parents can already access the material that each grade covers, as Brunson Elementary School fifth grade teacher Michele Jordan told the Journal. The guidelines have been established by the N.C. Department of Instruction and are widely available online.
This might seem a mild, isolated incident, a failure of legislators to “read the room,” if it weren’t for the fact that it folds so neatly into other Republican attacks on public education across the nation.
More than 150 bills have been introduced in 39 states this last year that would restrict the teaching of certain curricula, mostly on issues of race and gender. In some of the laws being pushed, parents could sue teachers and school districts if they’re unhappy about curriculum choices.
The language in many of these bills is overly broad and would be difficult to adjudicate. Many would almost certainly be tossed by courts.
None of that is likely to matter to the Republicans who write them. They’re counting on parents angered over school curriculum to help them win this year, Insider reported last week. “I think that we are looking at a moment where we have the potential to build the biggest block of single-issue voters in the history of American politics,” Ian Prior, executive director of Fight for Schools, which is pushing for more parental control over school curricula, told attendees at the conservative CPAC conference on Thursday.
“There’s this fear of teaching things unlike ever before,” Jordan, who has been teaching since 1996, told the Journal. “And it might be already uncomfortable (topics) but it shouldn’t cause discomfort that you’re going to get in trouble for teaching history or the standards.”
This is all occurring as these highly educated, caring, intuitive professionals face pressures like never before. A recent poll conducted by the National Education Association found that 90% of its members say that feeling burned out is a serious problem, 86% have seen more teachers quitting or retiring early since the pandemic began and 80% say that job openings that remain unfilled have added to the workload of those who are still teaching.
Don’t be surprised if the situation worsens. Our state’s Republican-led legislature has worked hard to maintain an adversarial relationship with public schools, most recently refusing to obey a court order to add an additional $5.6 billion to public education funding through 2028. In the meantime, it supports siphoning tax money from public schools to give to private schools with lower standards of accountability. Attacking educators over school curricula for votes is likely an irresistible temptation.
Hey, something has to make up for those lost gerrymandered districts.
Now is the time for parents of all political persuasions to express their support for educators — not just privately to the teachers they know and appreciate, but to our legislators in Raleigh. Tell them to stop harassing teachers and support them instead.
And act accordingly in November. Vote for the candidates who will improve public education, not starve and smear it.