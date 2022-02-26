Our view: A new attack on teachers

“It shows that the General Assembly is out of touch and it makes it look like we don’t have enough to do in our classrooms to help children excel. And now, you want to give us another layer to do?” he told the Journal’s Lisa O’Donnell last week.

Parents can already access the material that each grade covers, as Brunson Elementary School fifth grade teacher Michele Jordan told the Journal. The guidelines have been established by the N.C. Department of Instruction and are widely available online.

This might seem a mild, isolated incident, a failure of legislators to “read the room,” if it weren’t for the fact that it folds so neatly into other Republican attacks on public education across the nation.

More than 150 bills have been introduced in 39 states this last year that would restrict the teaching of certain curricula, mostly on issues of race and gender. In some of the laws being pushed, parents could sue teachers and school districts if they’re unhappy about curriculum choices.

The language in many of these bills is overly broad and would be difficult to adjudicate. Many would almost certainly be tossed by courts.